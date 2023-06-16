A feast for the senses

A Telluride “glass house” on the A+A home tour this year, designed by Aybars Asci of Efficiency Lab for Architecture. The architect will be speaking about his work at Telluride Arts’ HQ gallery on Sunday, July 16, from 10-11 a.m. before the home tour later that day. The presentation is free. Visit tellurideartandarchitecture.com for a complete schedule. (Courtesy photo)