‘Tis the season of festivals in Telluride, and every one of these events offers a deep-dive into something different: music (perhaps first and foremost), food and drink, the visual arts and more.
Not one of these events ties it all — or nearly all — together in the manner that Telluride Art + Architecture does.
Its title suggests an exploration of visual, culinary and architectural design: “Artists, chefs, architects,” the event’s website promises. Which equates, over the seven days from July 10-16, to “a sampling of creative expression from fine artists, chefs, wine makers, distillers, musicians, actors, interior designers, landscape designers, architects and other innovators.”
The event is both a benefit for, and a celebration of, the creative community. “We’re the arts district,” A+A’s director, Ann Barker, said of Telluride Arts, which sponsors this event.
In a season marking half-century celebrations for two of this town’s most august festivals, Telluride Bluegrass and Telluride Film, it’s worth mentioning that Telluride Arts — which supports all forms of artistic expression not just during summer, but at all times of year — has been in existence longer than either one.
“We’re the oldest nonprofit in Telluride,” Barker pointed out (it was founded in 1971, for those keeping track). “Art and Architecture week is about the diversity of the arts in our community; we’re celebrating artists of all kinds.”
And creative expressions of all kinds, in a feast for the senses that adds one more to the list this year: perfume.
Not the bottled kind (which you can get anywhere), but Telluride’s own natural, fleeting, summer variety: scents of fresh flowers, and grasses, and soil along the garden tour, a new addition to this year’s A+A event which takes place Saturday, July 15, in a quartet of landscaped spaces downtown. At each one of these stops, there’ll be not only landscapes and plantings in full flower — at the peak of their beauty — but live music and dance and visual artworks alongside.
Naturally, there’ll be food and drink, too — and all of these components will be on display during the following day, during A+A’s tour of six private venues (five homes and a boutique hotel) in downtown Telluride and Mountain Village.
“Every offering on each menu is paired with the venue,” Barker said.
Chefs will include private chef Patrick Laguens — locally famous for his “Wine Geek Food Freak” videos — Perse Vordokas from Mountain Lodge and several others.
Laguens has called A+A “Hands down my favorite event in Telluride. Where else do you find this many artists and artisans in one place? Architects, contractors, niche custom builders, artists, musicians, and of course, chefs!”
Brian Wallace, the award-winning chef from Dunton Hot Springs resort, will prepare bites at Dunton Townhouse (a new addition to the walking tour this year) matched with wines from southwest Colorado’s Sutcliffe Vineyards.
“The settings range from chic-and-clubby, high up on Last Dollar Road, to a home designed to honor the craftsmanship of the Himalayas and Bhutan,” Barker said. “The pairings will be an inspiring challenge,” she added, particularly once you add in gardens.
“We’re working with the Pinhead Institute,” which will offer its popular Science of Cocktails evening on Saturday, Barker said. “An ingredient that was picked on one of the garden tours” earlier in the day, such as herbs or edible flowers, “may wind up in your cocktail.”
Several events at this year’s A+A week, such as book signings and lectures, will be free to attend this year.
But the garden and home tours are ticketed events (a reminder: A+A benefits nonprofit Telluride Arts, whose mission is to support artists and creative expression not only in Telluride proper but locally).
“We’re looking for docents,” Barker said. “This is a guest experience: If you know a little about the art,” or for that matter, one of these venues, and care to volunteer for four hours, admission to either the garden tour or the home tour — A+A’s most popular event — will be free of charge.
To see a full schedule, and learn more about volunteering for Telluride Art + Architecture 2023, visit tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
