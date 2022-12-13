We’ve all been to holiday parties. They range from happy celebrations with co-workers, to awkward mingles with dry, miniature carrots. Then there’s Telluride Theatre’s “Kevin and Susan’s Holiday Party Saves the World!” a comedic, musical romp that takes two, nerdy data analytics employees out of the basement at Santa’s workshop and on a mission to, well, save the world. The original holiday show opens Friday at the Sheridan Opera House at 7 p.m. The show runs this Friday through Sunday and next week, Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. each night and the SHOW bar is open at 6 p.m.
The show, written by Telluride Theatre’s Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello and Music Director Ethan Hale, follows the story of Susan and Kevin, two lonely dweeb elves, who serve as the data analytics department working in an unknown basement office for Santa Co.
The big man himself, Santa, has been on sabbatical. The two antisocial elves mysteriously get promoted and suddenly find themselves in way, way over their heads. The spirit of the holidays is at stake, will they be able to save Christmas — and the world?
“Ethan and I have been writing music for over 15 years, countless songs for various shows. He was my first collaborator in Telluride when I wrote ‘A Day’ in 2007,” Cucciniello said. “We also share a deep love for comedy and musical theatre. We have talked about writing a musical together, and I am so happy he agreed. The process has been so fun and lovely.”
The show is directed by Cucciniello, who also plays the role of Susan. If multi-tasking had a face, it is Cucciniello’s. How does she do it — act, write, direct?
“I have no idea,” she said. “I think I am just hard wired to multitask, do a ton of different things at once and create under pressure. I thrive like this.”
It’s been quite some time since she’s taken the stage and said that internal changes within the company have aided in her being able to show off her acting chops.
“I am so thrilled to be back performing onstage and so lucky to have an incredible team of people making magic with me every day,” Cucciniello said. “ Melissa Trn, our Producing Director for the past year, has changed everything for the company. Processes are smooth, to task, brilliantly executed and super style-y because of her.”
Working with her large, ensemble cast has been a “fun and wonderful process,” she noted.
“The cast is beyond, new additions so fun to welcome in, our crew is awesome and dedicated,” she said. “But having the chance to get back to my Telluride theatrical roots by creating with Ethan Hale has been a dream. He was my first collaborator in town and it was just a dream to work with him writing and creating over the last four months. Finding other artists to work with, who are passionate, dedicated and wildly talented has been so gratifying for me.”
Hale, who wrote the show’s original music, plays the role of Kevin.
“This show has been a dream in the making for some time,” Hale said. “As our first full-length, original musical, it really has been an excellent excuse for mustering the courage to step out on our own, creatively.”
The Susan and Kevin characters were actually “born” this summer.
“Our premise idea came from work we did for the gala in June,” Hale said. “The corporate theme that pervaded that event trickled down into Kevin and Susan being data analysis nerds.”
Hale is well-known for his vast musical talents, but perhaps less so for the formidable skills he brings to onstage work. He’s no stranger to the boards and said becoming Kevin was a natural progression.
“I consider myself a bit of goofy nerd myself, so preparations did not involve some deep dive into method acting,” he said. “I just tried to do the best imitation of myself.”
“Kevin and Susan” features a live band that brings energy and color to the show’s songs. Hale serves not only in a starring role for the show — in addition to writing and composing music — but directs the musicians, who breathlessly fly from stage to band pit and back again throughout the show.
“The band is awesome,” Hale said. “It’s a rag-tag group of folks who volunteered to play instruments they either studied for years or just picked up for this show. All the members are pulling double duty by playing and acting, which is my favorite kind of musical approach.”
The show stars 14 talented local actors: Sam Burgess, Suzanne Cheavens, Cat Lee-Covert, Jacob Haslem, Ryan Heidenreich, Carly Hodes, Ramie Holmquist, Jessie Jacobson, Sue Knechtel, David MacMillan, Carl McMahon, Ursula Ostrander, Pamela Sante and Lionel Starr. Burgess, Cheavens, Jacobson and Starr are in the band.
Telluride Theatre Producing Director Melissa Trn is the show’s Assistant Director and Set Designer along with Elena Levin on Costume Design and Tommy Wince on Lighting Design.
Tickets are reserved seats, $20 for students under 18 years old and $30 adults reserved seats with VIP Tables for $200. They can be purchased at telluridetheatre.org.
Telluride Theatre is committed to advancing the performing arts in our region through innovative productions, education programs and community involvement. We create theatre that lives in moments of truthful human connection, promotes joyful celebration and is an open dialogue, accessible to all audiences. Learn more at telluridetheatre.org.
