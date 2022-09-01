The Show is back in town. The Telluride Film Festival often called the Show by staff and volunteers, returns for its 49th year. One of the joys of the festival is gathering with friends who travel from all over the U.S. to both work and attend the Labor Day weekend event. It’s a labor of love for the Berkeley organization that puts on this world-class event featuring stars of independent cinema mixing with big Hollywood names, and masters of cinema rubbing elbows with the aspiring filmmakers beginning their careers.
What sets the Show apart from other film festivals is that the focus is on the programming and less on the invited guests that might be in attendance. That’s the reason the program guide isn’t released until the day before the Show. There are no red-carpet galas and few paparazzi opportunities. This isn’t Venice or Toronto, where stars are wearing high fashion as they walk to the premieres in front of hundreds of flashing cameras and waving film fans. In Telluride, filmmakers can let down their guards and stroll Main Street with few fans trying to grab a photo. The festival prides itself on a cozy, film-friendly atmosphere. There are exclusive events for the special guests, but those happen away from the crowds and are low-key affairs.
The Show has a guest director, and this year there are two: dissident Russian directors Kantemir Balagov and Kira Kovalenko. They curate a section of films, and it’s quite impressive. The festival program remained a secret until Thursday’s unveiling, as the schedule was released at the Brigadoon Tent. The much-anticipated program is a mix of sure-to-be Oscar contenders by well-known directors, international premieres, and a mix of classic films and new works by independent filmmakers. Here’s a taste of what I’m looking forward to seeing.
This year’s program is a wonderful combination of retrospectives and premieres. There are tributes to two extraordinary women filmmakers: Cate Blanchett, who stars in Todd Field’s “Tár;” and Sarah Polley, who is here with her film “Women Talking.” Film historian Mark Cousins, called a “scientist-poet-detective of cinema” in the program, is back with another film, “The March on Rome,” and gets a deserving tribute as well. There is a wonderful program of George Méliès work, a world premiere of stereoscopic 3D projections. This will be a hot ticket.
The program has something for everyone from a cannibal romance (“Bones and All”) to a look at the films of Hitchcock (“My Name is Alfred Hitchcock”). Hollywood films from famous directors like Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Plus much-anticipated films by international filmmakers Sebastian Lelio (“The Wonder”) and Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Broker”). Be sure to check out the special programs and student works. A wonderful way to experience the program is to simply show up with your badge and see whatever is screening next wherever you are.
Newcomers to the festival may wonder why the daily schedule has large sections that are left blank. These TBAs (to be announced) are spaces for repeat screenings. There’s no way the festival can accommodate everyone who wants to get to see each screening, especially tributes and films with invited guests. Those TBAs get filled with added screenings of those particular films. The schedule gets updated the night before on both the website and the handy Telluride Film Festival app. This allows more attendees to be able to see the much-buzzed-about titles and alleviates the disappointment that fans feel when they’re turned away from yet another full screening.
If you haven’t downloaded the app, powered by Galerie, you’re missing out. There’s information about the screenings, including a daily schedule with the added screenings. A handy feature is the “Show Seats.” Here you’ll see a list of all the venues and the number of queues given out for each screening. This will help you decide if it’s worth the walk to try to see a film at a particular location. If most of the queues have already been given out, chose another film.
Buzz is what the festival is all about. It’s one weekend where everyone you see in town or in line at all the various venues will be talking film. What to see? Which venue affords you a better chance to see a certain film (yes, the bigger ones)? This is one weekend where your opinion about films and filmmakers can be given free rein. Just don’t bad mouth a director as you stand in line. You never know who’s standing next to you! Happy film-filled weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.