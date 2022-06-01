At Telluride ArtWalk tonight (Thursday), there will be a poignant farewell and artistic renewal, all in the same place.
After 37 years in the box canyon, the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art announced its closure last month.
“We are grateful to you for your patronage and friendship,” a news release from the gallery stated. The reason for the closure “is COVID-related, along with persistent staffing challenges.”
The Telluride Gallery of Fine Art as it was known is gone, but the good news is, most of its artists aren’t going anywhere: you will still be able to see their latest works (in fact, you can tonight).
Beth McLaughlin, the owner of Slate Gray Gallery, called her ability to help these artists remain in place “miraculous.”
“We’ve been in Telluride for seven years,” McLaughlin said, “and we’ve hit a pretty good stride. Sales are good; our audience seems to like what we’ve been showing, and we’d been looking for a larger space. When we learned that the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art was closing, it became apparent that these artists who have been exhibiting in the community for 37 years might no longer have a home.”
McLaughlin swung into action.
“That’s when we quickly decided to take on the majority of these artists and jewelers — and then we needed two spaces,” she said.
As of yesterday, Slate Gray assumed the lease of the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art’s former space. Tonight marks the beginning of what McLaughlin called “expanding and carrying on the traditions” of the former gallery, renamed Slate Gray South (its predecessor, the original Slate Gray, is just up and across the street, at 209 E. Colorado Ave.).
At 5:30 p.m. this evening, there will be a gathering at Slate Gray South, to commemorate the changes and herald the arrival of new works in a new/old space. Barbel Hacke, the Fine Art gallery’s longtime director, who retired in early 2019, will offer historical perspective on the changes, and read a statement from the gallery’s most recent owners, Ashley and Michael Hayward. “Sadly, for personal reasons, Ashley and Michael can’t be here with us,” McLaughlin said (the Haywards are spending time with family in California). “We’ll have a reception, and mocktails — we don’t have our liquor license yet — and offer catered nibbles from Pescado.” The reception will be the official opening of the exhibit “Local’s Loop,” subtitled “A Telluride Tradition,” because it has been an annual autumnal event at the gallery for years.
The show highlights artists “who were with the gallery from the beginning, and who are bringing new work in today to exhibit,” McLaughlin said.
They are beloved in Telluride: Pastel artist Bruce Gomez, for example, has been with the gallery since its inception, and a popular teacher at the Ah Haa School for decades.
“I go out and look to capture that one unique and spectacular moment of life,” regardless of whether it is in a mountain or an urban setting, Gomez has written. “I might be slogging through a deluge, snowshoeing in 10 F degrees, or painting plein air in 101 F” (which he also has done, outside Moab). “In spite of these obstacles, I get to distill it all down to that essential instance of striking allure, and there you have it.”
Painter Julee Hutchison, who is also well known in the box canyon, will contribute new work to the show tonight, and so will former Fine Art Gallery artists — now new Slate Gray South creatives — Gordon Brown and potter Goedele Vanhille.
(“Sheer Imagination,” a group show featuring works by Cie Hoover, Gina Sarro, Kathryn Tatum and Joseph Toney, which opened last Friday in a special Art Walk collaboration with Mountainfilm, continues to hang at Slate Gray North through the end of the month.)
The fine art gallery’s closure “marks the loss of an iconic name in Telluride,” McLaughlin said, “but I think its artists certainly are giving us a chance, and have the confidence that we can represent them well. We’re happy to be able to expand our stable. It fits with our mission,” which is not only providing a venue for these artists in particular, but for all who choose to create and sell work in this region (a portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to back to artistic endeavors in the community).
“A few artists don’t need our help,” McLaughlin said frankly. “Many do.”
Telluride Art Walk is tonight from 5-8 p.m. Visit telluridearts.org for a complete list of what’s on.
