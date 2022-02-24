Powder days returned this week, as seemingly everyone in town headed for the hill to take a run or seven at least one day since the snow started falling. Work can wait when there’s over a foot of fresh snowfall just outside the door, and the overall mood around town just seems a little more carefree and joyous. It’s what makes a ski town like Telluride so magical.
The organizers of Wilkinson Public Library’s One Book, One Canyon program also know that, which is why this year’s selection — Heather Hansman’s “Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow” — seems so fitting after such a fun winter week.
“Each year we have our fingers on the literary pulse of our community and beyond. We try to select a book that feels trenchant and timely, that will spark lots of local interest,” said Joanna Spindler, library adult programs specialist. “This year, ‘Powder Days’ was a clear and swift choice from our discussions. Not only has it generated lots of national buzz, but the topics it covers are super resonant with the Telluride region. It's always great when we can help connect our local community with national zeitgeist, and we feel that this book will do just that.”
A former ski bum herself, Hansman is a veteran journalist who has traveled the country chronicling ski town culture and how it has changed over the years.
“The story of skiing is, in many ways, the story of America itself. Blossoming from the Tenth Mountain Division in World War II, the sport took hold across the country, driven by adventurers seeking the rush of freedom that only cold mountain air could provide. As skiing gained in popularity, mom-and-pop backcountry hills gave way to groomed trails and eventually the megaresorts of today. Along the way, the pioneers and diehards — the ski bums — remained the beating heart of the scene,” according to a library news release outlining the book. “Veteran ski journalist and former ski bum Heather Hansman takes readers on an exhilarating journey into the hidden history of American skiing, offering a glimpse into an underexplored subculture from the perspective of a true insider. Hopping from Vermont to Colorado, Montana to West Virginia, Hansman profiles the people who have built their lives around a cold-weather obsession. Along the way she reckons with skiing's problematic elements and investigates how the sport is evolving in the face of the existential threat of climate change.”
Hansman will be at the library March 14 at 5:30 p.m. for an in-person talk. There are a limited number of free copies of “Powder Days” available for people to keep when they sign up for the chat at telluridelibrary.org/events. The library has also created events that support the book’s themes, including Friday’s One Book, One Canyon kickoff party from 6-8 p.m., featuring free pizza, a viewing of Greg Stump’s “Blizzard of Aahhh’s” and prizes for best 1980s ski togs.
“The events around One Book, One Canyon are meant to be both just pure fun for upping the stoke, as well as platforms for facilitating conversations about issues brought up in the book, depending on the event. I hope people participate in as many as they can,” said Laure Colbert, library adult programs specialist.
Other One Book, One Canyon events this winter include backcountry talks and a special edition of The Downlow, a popular community storytelling event.
“We've been very pleased to partner with the local Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund to help host this winter's Backcountry Chats, an avalanche education and safety series. We're hosting an online screening and filmmaker chat, featuring ‘The Quiet Force,’ which shines a spotlight on the human and economic importance and impact of Hispanic and Latinx immigrants in ski towns,” Spindler explained. “Lastly, we'll be collaborating with Telluride Theatre to present an installation of the popular storytelling event The Downlow, featuring Snow Stories. It's a whole lineup with something for everyone. We try to use the featured One Book, One Canyon selection as a springboard for many other events and conversations that will ignite curiosity, spark learning and get our community chatting together about the many facets of a central topic, in this case, the future of chasing snow.”
Both Spindler and Colbert are excited to feature “Powder Days,” especially since Hansman has worked with the library before when she released “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West” and hosted a writing workshop.
“She’s an engaging speaker and holds so much in common with folks in our community. We're really looking forward to having her here again,” Spindler said.
Colbert said Hansman’s latest book is likely to spark local conversations. She also thanked the Friends of the Library for supporting the program.
“She does a great job of weaving her personal story with the history of skiing and ski bum culture, as well as addressing pressing current topics like the economics of ski towns and climate change. You get both memoir and well researched, relevant nonfiction,” she said. “It's a great read and one we hope will inspire conversations about both the joys and sorrows of living in a ski town, along with serious discussions about the future of the region.”
For more information about the book and related events, visit telluridelibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.