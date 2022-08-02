Wednesday, Aug. 3
1) Naturalist Eric Hynes leads a birding walk Wednesday from the Wilkinson Public Library, beginning at 8 a.m. The walk lasts about two hours; sign up at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Hiring and retaining staff is the subject of a ‘community conversation’ sponsored by the Telluride Foundation this morning in Ridgway's Sherbino Theater, from 8-10 a.m.
Country artist Cody Hibbard entertains tonight at Sunset Plaza, Mountain Village, from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
1) Telluride Art Walk is this evening, featuring new artists and exhibits at participating venues (not all of which are galleries) from 5-8 p.m. Visit telluridearts.org to see the lineup.
2) Scribes Claudia Putnam and Melissa Studdard are the guest readers at a special in-person, Art Walk edition of the Telluride Institute's Talking Gourds poetry club. 'Walking, Talking Gourds' begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free.
3) Salsa band Calle 66 performs this evening in Sunset Plaza from 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
1) Mighty ducks: Community radio KOTO will launch a Duck Race down the San Miguel River from Town Park to Carhenge, at a fundraiser today. Find the KOTO team at the community table on Main Street (visit koto.org for more details).
2) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts a bike Tour de Tommyknocker this afternoon from the museum, to Telluride Brewing on Lawson Hill, beginning at 5 p.m.
3) Taylor Ashton is in concert at Music on the Green in Mountain Village from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free.
4) Frick Frack Blackjack performs with the Telluride Gold Kings and Lavalanche in the Sheridan Opera House tonight at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
1) Community Clean-up Day is today: register in Heritage Plaza from 9-10 a.m., and cleanup from 10-noon. Enjoy an after-party with yard games and ice cream from 12-2 p.m.
2) Magician Ty Gallenbeck will amaze the whole family in a show called Mind Blown (check TripAdvisor if you don’t believe us). He's at the Peaks Resort in Mountain Village tonight at 7 p.m.
3) Speaking of family fun, tonight’s Movies Under the Stars screening of ‘The Goonies’ is also in Mountain Village (and it’s free). The film starts at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
1) Worth a trip: Famed Native flute player Carlos Nakai, along with musicians William Eaton and Will Clipman, are in concert this afternoon in the Montrose Regional Library from 4-6 p.m.
2) One of the most popular classical-musical events in this region, the annual San Juan Chamber MusicFest, is coming up in Ridgway and Ouray, from Aug. 12-20. Visit ocpag.org to see the lineup, and purchase tickets.
Monday, Aug. 8
1) The conservation group Great Old Broads for Wilderness leads a butterfly walk that commences at Crystal Lake Reservoir Dam this afternoon. The stroll goes from 1-3 p.m. Email northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com for more information.
2) Do you prefer monarchs on a chessboard, rather than a butterfly walk? The Wilkinson Public Library has you covered: Chess and Cookies is today in the library’s magazine room from 3:30-5 p.m.
3) The Met Opera’s Summer Encore Series continues its run at the Palm Theatre, with a screening of Puccini’s ‘La Boheme’ tonight at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
1) The Sheridan SHOW Bar Patio is the setting for happy hour this evening, with music by Desert PJ Moon and the Swappers, at 7 p.m.
2) North Carolina roots outfit Chatham Rabbits is in concert tonight at the Sherbino Theater, after which the theater will take a hiatus until September 1.
3) NYT bestselling author Brianna Madia will discuss her new book, ‘Nowhere Very Long,’ and living her best van life, at the Wilkinson Public Library tomorrow from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
