New Mexico poet Janet Ruth will be the guest reader at the Bardic Trails Zoom Poetry gathering Tuesday evening. The monthly free event is hosted by the Wilkinson Public Library; readings begin at 7 p.m.
Trails is an apt metaphor for this get-together: it implies passage across uncertain terrain; a fresh journey, taken with words.
It has also come to mean something else, according to Laura Colbert, the library’s adult programs specialist.
Colbert described it as “a kind of opening up.”
“Bardic Trails was born of COVID,” Colbert explained. “It has opened up these meetings, which used to take place in person, to visiting poets, and guest listeners, who wouldn’t necessarily be able to make it to a small mountain town” for readings.
“But it has also opened up in the sense that it created community,” Colbert added, forging bonds between those who live here, and those who may not, who share a passion for poetry. “Most who participate each month are regional, but not all.”
Founded by the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Poetry Program, “it’s been a wonderful, ongoing collaboration” between institutions — TI, the library, Between the Covers Bookstore — and individuals coming together in fresh ways (and in perfect safety) each month in celebration of one of the oldest forms of expression.
Colbert called the gatherings “A pandemic silver lining.” Guest scribe Janet Ruth, who will read on Tuesday, is familiar with pandemic poetry performances, and adroit at matching ones’ message to the moment. Ruth is one of 15 writers who read their works by the light of a single candle (instead of in a candlelit sanctuary, as was traditional) last December at the Winter Solstice Poetry Reading in Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, New Mexico.
Ruth’s work is deeply inspired by the natural world (she’s a retired ornithologist, and a finalist in the Talking Gourds’ annual Fischer Poetry Prize contest whose entry was about the lush, poisonous flower of the southwest known as Sacred Datura).
At the sanctuary in Placitas, which was livestreamed to attendees via Zoom, Ruth wrote not of a single plant but of a group of trees in the night.
“All the trees are dancing in the dark here on this night, the longest of the year,” Ruth intoned.
“Trees toss their arms and dance to wintry music and the blizzard’s sting.”
Yet the poem “Dancing in the Dark,” ends not as you might expect — in a scary place, surrounded by quaking limbs on a chill night.
“The darkness bows before the dancing trees, the wonder of these beings full of brightness,” the work concludes. “The wonder of these beings full and bright — spring sunshine shimmers on their furrowed bark. They lift their flowers, spreading light. For this, the trees were dancing in the dark.”
GOURDS’ POETRY CONTESTS OPEN
The annual Fischer Prize is now open to all poets in the U.S. and any citizens living overseas, and the new Cantor Prize is open to Colorado poets, “or to poets anywhere writing about Colorado.”
The deadline for submission for all works is the same: August 31, 2022. Poet Anna Scotti of California, a former Fischer Prize winner, will be the judge of this year’s Fischer Prize, and poet Art Goodtimes, a cofounder of Talking Gourds Poetry Program, along with Rosemerry Trommer, will judge the Cantor Prize. For more information, guidelines and registration — and to learn more about the Talking Gourds Poetry Group and Bardic Trails — visit tellurideinstitute.org.
