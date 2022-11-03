There are some films that I can admire. Films with great performances, accomplished scripts or cinematography that’s incredible, but the story doesn’t do it for me. This year, there have been a handful of such films. Incredible, award-worthy performances paired with tales of insanity. “Tár” is a good example. Cate Blanchett is phenomenal in director Todd Field’s film. Yet the story felt like experiencing a slow-moving car crash.
This week, The Nugget will screen a film of Irish insanity, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Writer and director Martin McDonagh, who hails from London, is known for his award-winning plays about characters in Ireland. He’s also directed a few films: “In Bruges” (2008), “Seven Psychopaths” (2012) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). His latest, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022), is set on an Irish island. The island doesn’t exist, but the Irish culture it depicts will be recognizable to anyone who’s traveled to Ireland.
A banshee is a creature of Irish folklore; a wailing woman who foretells tragedy. In this film, the banshee is a shrouded old woman who delights in revealing portents of death. She’s one of a handful of characters that are based on Irish stereotypes. “Banshees” also features the tortured artist, the village idiot, the village priest and the spinster sister.
McDonagh’s works feature equal helpings of comedy and cruelty. There seems to be a theme he explores: how much can a person endure before they break? Before that person has a fit of rage or goes insane? “In Bruges” also starred Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. In that film, they play hitmen with Farrell’s character grieve-stricken and fearing a cruel boss. The tagline gives a good indication of the film’s tone: “Shoot first. Sightsee later.”
“Banshees” tells the tale of a lifelong friendship that’s come to an abrupt end. Colm (Gleeson) has decided that he must concentrate on his music to leave behind a legacy. This comes as quite a shock to Pádraic (Farrell), who believes Colm is his best friend and drinking mate. The beautiful island setting is perfect for isolating these characters who have nowhere to turn to get away from each other. An island can also be a place where one goes stir-crazy — the isolation can drive a person mad.
McDonagh sets the tone right off with Pádraic walking through the village in an amicable mood. He’s saying hello to neighbors and friends as he strolls by the seaside and a rainbow appears behind him. It seems an idyllic setting. Later, he’ll notice the far-off gunfire on the Ireland shore. It’s the Irish Civil War, and the costumes and village buildings set the date for the period between 1922-23. It’s a foreshadowing of the quiet battles and tragedy that will soon engulf the village.
The dialogue is witty and rapid-fire, and the performances are authentic and heartfelt. There’s both a lightness to the story with Pádraic’s relationship with his animals and his dear sister, Siobhan. There’s drinking and carousing and amusing misunderstandings. And then the film takes a turn to the absurd. The trailer gives it away so this isn’t a spoiler, but Colm decides he’s going to cut off his finger every time Pádraic speaks to him.
Colm is a well-respected fiddle player in the village. He’s working on a composition. His cottage is decorated with beautiful objects from his travels, and he teaches and performs down at the pub. A seemingly reasonable man. Yet here he is, threatening to slice off his fingers, an act of insanity. The plot spirals off into more absurdity, as if we’ve left reality and fallen into an Irish folktale.
Before the credits roll, we’ll see a burial, a burning building and a tragic suicide. Pádraic will transform from a nice man, a simple man but a kind one, into a vengeful creature who’s mean-spirited and despondent. Many audience members will roll with the absurdity and enjoy the character development. The sudden shift to violence and insanity didn’t work for me. “Banshees” is a film I can admire even if it’s not one I ultimately, enjoy.
Drinks with Films rating: 1 pint of Guinness down at the local pub out of 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.