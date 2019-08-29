Wagner Custom Skis will host a pop-up artist market in collaboration with the Telluride Arts District Saturday from 1-5 p.m. in Mountain Village by the Pond Plaza. The artist market is the first of several events that Wagner will host this year in an effort to promote a new line of skis with custom graphic designs, while also supporting local artists.
“There are kind of two aspects to it. We have the ski and sports culture, and then we have this vibrant art community,” said Molly Perrault, programs manager for the arts district. “It’s just so neat to have Wagner Skis bridge that gap between ski life and art life.”
Saturday’s event will showcase a series of skis with graphics specially designed by four international artists represented by TRAFFIC, a New York-based artist management agency. The international artists include Cecilia Lundgren, Mia Marie Overgaard, Wendy Plovmand and Monsieur Z. Each artist designed five pairs of skis that can only be found at Wagner.
“They are original pieces of art placed on skis to be viewed in a different way. The skis become the art,” said Danielle DeRoberts, who works in graphics, showroom and production at Wagner Skis.
DeRoberts explained that the concept behind the art market came to life when she and Wagner Ski owner Pete Wagner wanted to show off the TRAFFIC artists’ designs in a fun way.
“We do our winter block parties, so we wanted this to sort of play off of the block parties,” DeRoberts said. “Pete really likes supporting the arts. We just really wanted to do something different. Mountain Village has not had an artist market like this before.”
In addition to showcasing ski designs by TRAFFIC artists, the pop-up art market will also feature 15 or more curated local artists selling goods in a wide range of mediums and specialties.
“We’re all inspired by each other. I think a lot of us artists do what we do because we’re inspired by being out in nature, and I think a lot of people involved with the sports out here get a lot of inspiration from the artists,” Perrault said. “I think it’s nice to kind of have Wagner step in and physically bridge that gap and show their support for the arts community.”
Artists at Saturday’s market include Brooke Einbender (virtual reality), Daniel Kanow (live painting), Katy Parnello (repurposed wood wall hangings), MarBlanco Designs (silversmith and jewelry), Lauren Metzger with Carnal Chocolates, Margaret Rinkevich of Rinkevich Gallery, Jane Goren (reverse glass painting), installation art by Flair Robinson, as well as Brittany Miller, MD FamousArtist, Laura Krier, Sari Levy, Ally Crilly, Stephanie Morgan Rogers, and works from DeRoberts and Perrault.
Local singer-songwriter Luke Adamson and DJ Moon Prince will also perform at the event. Telluride Distillery and Telluride Brewing Company will have libations available for purchase; free small bites will be provided, too.
This winter, Wagner Skis will work with another set of artists who will put their mark on a series of custom skis. This time, however, the artists will all be local and based in Colorado.
“It’s a curated artist collection featuring four artists represented by the Boulder Creative Collective, a nonprofit for artist profit gallery and representation based out of Boulder,” DeRoberts explained.
The next series of artist-designed skis will feature artists Lindee Zimmer, DeRoberts, Sarah Kinn and Reed Weily.
“They all ski and snowboard,” DeRoberts said. “They truly connect the art life to ski life in Colorado from the Front Range to the Western Slope. There is a story behind each graphic.”
As with the TRAFFIC series, the next set of skis will be treated like works of art on custom designed gear. DeRoberts said that each artist will showcase four designs to be purchased as stock graphics when skiers are designing their own custom skis from Wagner.
The next series of skis will be on display in Boulder in November, then in Telluride in December and January.
More information on the artist pop-up market can be found on the event page on Facebook.
To check out the TRAFFIC artists series skis from Wagner, visit gallery.wagnerskis.com/collaboration/traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.