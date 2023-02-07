“The most important thing” when it comes to choosing a play to perform, said Colin Sullivan, boils down to a single point.
“We’d just done a comedy over the holidays. I wanted something heavier and more dramatic,” the Sherbino Theater’s new director explained. “We’re building a theater company. The way we do theater, the most important thing, is: Is (what we would like to do) achievable at a high level of storytelling?”
Tomorrow night, audiences will find out. That’s when “The Storm in the Barn,” “about a family’s struggle in the Dust Bowl, but also a sort of creature feature,” as Sullivan puts it, debuts at the Sherb.
Based on a graphic novel by Eric Phelan — and suggested to Sullivan by musician Derek Jones, who “really liked the play,” was inspired by its sonic possibilities, “and offered to score it” — the play runs through Sunday.
It’s set in Kansas, in 1937.
“I liked the backdrop,” Sullivan said. “The play involves science: it’s science that tells us what this is. But human beings have the ability to tell stories about it.”
Indeed, the push-and-pull between truth, and fantasy, begins with everyone in the town offering his or her version about why the rain isn’t coming.
“Jack’s story (reimagined here as Jacqueline, portrayed by Dory Wicks),” Sullivan said, “is the one that takes.”
“Jack’s understanding is that there’s a monster in the barn, which is why the rain isn’t coming.”
“We never do know if there’s a monster in the barn. We’re left with that question,” Sullivan added. What’s not in question: “Jack is actually seeing things in the barn. It’s a play where the stories we tell ourselves are as important as the lived experience.”
Ultimately, “the Dust Bowl was solved by science, not stories,” but there are other themes and truths here: “How adults see the world versus how kids see the world,” Sullivan said. “About our responsibility to our family. About the stories we tell ourselves, the dreams we have, and what we think is going to happen versus what will really happen.”
There is a monster, and not just in Jack’s mind. As fears about the fantastical (or maybe not) creature grow, the creature, dubbed the Storm King, morphs from “a thought, to a shadow outline, to eventually, a giant monster that does come into the audience” on a space just off the actual stage.
“It’s a little scary, but the scary part isn’t too long,” Sullivan said. “We’ll give a disclaimer at the top of the show.”
This is also true: “We have 12-year-olds in the show, and when they first heard the monster” — voiced by Derek Jones, who composed not only the music for the play but “an entire original soundscape, plus a couple of original songs” — “they were a little freaked out,” Sullivan said wryly. “I told the cast, I’m going to make an announcement about this, and you just have to be ready for some of the kids in the audience to cry. This play is not about terrifying children, but this thing does terrify the child in the play.”
Jones — who recently recorded Birds of Play’s new album in the Sherbino — also acts in “Storm in the Barn,” along with Western Slope singer-songwriter Polly Enochs.
“They’re musicians in the show,” Sullivan said, “and musicians outside of the show — they created the scoring. Derek plays the guitar; Polly ‘plays’ an old-school barnwood rack of found objects: she rattles change in a jar, and bangs on a can.”
In theater, the imaginary space that separates an audience from the players is known as the fourth wall. Here, it is breached both literally and metaphorically: by the actors, who perform on a secondary space; by a monster; by musicians who are both actual musicians and acting as musicians. Thespians perform off-stage; facts collide with fiction. Sometimes, the stories we tell ourselves are “only” stories. Yet they can also be true.
“The Storm in the Barn” will be performed Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Sherbino Theater, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
