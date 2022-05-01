Winter’s icy grasp may be a fading memory but another kind of icy world is about to thaw your heart. The Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theater continues its 23rd season with the elementary school production of “”Frozen JR. live at the historic Sheridan Opera House on Friday through Sunday, at 6 p.m. nightly. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The show, directed by Leah Heidenreich, stars 23 elementary school children in grades 3-5.
“When the pandemic hit, YPT’s elementary level programming really came to a halt,” Heidenreich said. “Getting to create a musical with these kids is a big deal not only for me, but for these amazing kids who had to spend nearly two years behind a computer screen. Coming together to create art is something I don’t think any of us will ever take for granted again, and I sense that gratitude from the kids, too. I wanted to choose a show that would really get them excited, and obviously there isn’t a show as exciting to be a part of for children today as ‘Frozen.’”
Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
For those of you who may not have school-aged children that know every single song of the immensely popular soundtrack of the film version, here’s the plot in a nutshell.
When Queen Elsa accidentally sets off an eternal winter in the town of Arendelle, her younger sister Anna (along with her friends Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven) goes off on a thrilling adventure to find her sister and save the kingdom. Facing an unsuspected villain, unpredictable ice powers, and something new waiting around every corner, Anna must fight alongside her friends to bring back summer. The story reveals how true love can come in many forms, and that the bond between sisters is something truly special.A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
“I’m so excited for the community to see what these young thespians have accomplished,” Heidenreich said. “‘Frozen’ is no easy feat of a musical and they have tackled the material with absolute delight. It’s going to be such a special weekend of performances!”
For a special treat each night of the performance, ticket holders are also invited to meet Anna, Elsa and Olaf (talented high school performers) and have photo booth pictures taken of them and emailed to parents/guardians. The meet and greet takes place from 5-5:30 p.m. each night on the SHOW Bar patio, costs $5 per child, and includes a small Frozen charm.
The “Frozen JR.” cast is (in alphabetical order): Louie Bartell, Hidden Folk/Snow Chorus; Avalynn Bensch, Young Elsa/Snow Chorus; Theo Brooks, Prince Hans
Brielle Geissler, Cook/Townsperson/Summer Chorus, Ivy Billings, Middle Anna/Snow Chorus; Leo Deppen, Olaf; Ryan DiFiore, Weselton/Hidden Folk/Summer Chorus; Lila Goldberg, Butleress/Townsperson/Summer Chorus; Zuzu Gorraiz, Sven; Declan Grady, King Agnarr/Snow Chorus/Summer Chorus; Simon Guest, Bishop/Hidden Folk/Summer Chorus; Miles Hemphill, Kristoff; Molly Hynes, Townsperson/Hidden Folk; Cora Krasic, Bulda/ Townsperson/Summer Chorus; Jaye Mahoney, Housekeeper/Townsperson/Hidden Folk; Magnolia Mahoney, Queen Iduna/Snow Chorus/Summer Chorus; Luke Niehaus, Steward/Townsperson/Summer Chorus; Barrett Prince, Elsa; Camille Skinner, Young Anna/Snow Chorus; Briana Thorbahn, Middle Elsa/Snow Chorus; Sylvia Trn Dalton, Anna; Josie Ward, Townsperson/Hidden Folk; and Liam Young, Pabbie/Townsperson/Summer Chorus.
Heidenreich’s top-notch, behind the scenes crew is Buff Hooper in set design, Tommy Wince in lighting design, Colin Casanova in sound design and Traci Baize in costume design.
The Sheridan Arts Foundation was founded in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to preserve the historic Sheridan Opera House as an arts and cultural resource for the Telluride community, to bring quality arts and cultural events to Telluride and to provide local and national youth with access and exposure to the arts through education. The Sheridan Arts Foundation is sponsored in part by grants from the CCAASE, Colorado Creative Industries, the Telluride Foundation, the Johnson Family Foundation and Just For Kids Foundation.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children 18 and under. Lap children are free. Tickets are $1 more at the door to encourage people to buy in advance. Shows are Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8 at 6 p.m. nightly at the historic Sheridan Opera House.
For tickets and more information visit sheridanoperahouse.com or call 970-728-6363 ext. 4.
