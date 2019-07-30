The Trust for Community Housing will hold a homecoming-themed benefit Friday, a fun, upbeat evening packed with elements reminiscent of your high school homecoming — only this time your date won’t make out with the quarterback under the bleachers … we hope.
The event will feature local storytelling with Telluride Theatre’s the DownLow, a homecoming dance at the Liberty and even a homecoming parade.
“The whole idea of the evening is to celebrate,” said Amy Levek, acting director for the Trust for Community Housing. “Telluride is a great place to be, and the more that we do to help bring resources to get housing built, the stronger this community’s going to be and that’s what Trust for Community Housing is all about.”
Although the event is labeled a fundraiser, all elements of the evening are open and free to public.
“There’s no charge for any of the events. It’s a pass the hat kind of thing,” Levek said.
Levek reported that the homecoming is the first event for the trust.
“It’s open to anyone who’s interested in both learning more about our organization, but more importantly, celebrating community and celebrating what it means to have people living here,” she said.
The evening will start at 7 p.m. at the bra in Telluride Town Park with a segment of the DownLow titled “This Must Be the Place,” where local storytellers will share their experiences about living in Telluride.
“We really want to kind of showcase people’s stories of not only literally finding Telluride, like how they ended up there, but also why they decided to stay and why they connected with it and why they fought so hard to find a way to live there,” said Laura Shaunette, co-creator of the DownLow.
Shaunette explained that anyone living in Telluride can relate to the difficulties associated with living in town and the surrounding areas. However, each local is, in some way, bonded by that experience and the strive to live in this specific area.
“We have voices throughout for people who arrived at different points, different decades, and have seen it change,” Shaunette said. “They found Telluride in different ways and their experiences are also different but also semi-connected some way which is really cool.”
Shaunette explained that the overall theme for the homecoming’s DownLow quickly evolved from stories about the struggles of affordable housing to the root of why people work so hard to stay, live and survive in Telluride.
She added that sometimes the focus might get caught up in the political side of things, and that while that side is very relevant and important, showing a more emotional, vulnerable side also helps bring the community together, evoke change, more opportunities and support.
“I think it’s definitely important for us to keep trying to remember why we want to do this. Why it’s important for us to make space for new people in the community and to keep those that are here, here and at the heart of this place,” she said.
A parade from Town Park to the homecoming dance at the Liberty will take place immediately following the DownLow. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.
“If there are any prom dresses out there or, you know, anything along those lines. We just encourage creativity,” Levek said. “We have a few little surprises.”
Shaunette also noted the costume element of the evening.
“Lots of tulle and big puffy dresses or if they want to have sashes or crowns or any kind of character costume that make sense for them,” she said.
The dance at the Liberty will begin at 9 p.m., featuring live music from the Telluride Gold Kings followed by beats from Henry Mitchell, a.k.a. DJ Blakk Caesar.
“The Gold Kings write their own original music mostly inspired by their time in Telluride,” said Lindsey Mills, general manager at the Liberty. “Henry plays some soulful music with a bit of funk and old school hip-hop influence. You can expect his show to be both nostalgic and upbeat.”
Mills confirmed that the event is meant to bring the community together with a fun, positive theme, celebrating those who have worked so hard to call Telluride home.
“Homecoming, to the Telluride Trust for Community Housing, is about finding a permanent place in this town. And that’s exactly what the celebration is going to be about. It’s going to be a space for everybody to come together, have a big dance party, it’s going to be very upbeat, high energy and just really a good time for all,” she said.
Levek reported that attendees can donate to the trust at either the DownLow in the park or at the dance at the Liberty. For those who cannot attend the event, donations can be made on the trust’s website at trustforcommunityhousing.org/giving.
For more information on the trust’s homecoming benefit, check out the event page on Facebook.
