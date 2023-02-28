Artifacts brought to Telluride from “intergalactic ambassadors” in an “explosion of color and cool” at the Ah Haa School.
Large format, acrylic landscapes from the earth’s remotest places, on exhibit at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery West.
Topographic depictions of watersheds in tie-dye colors, showing off rivers and canyons in a whole new way, at Slate Gray.
These are just three of the contemporary approaches to the term “landscape” you’ll see Thursday at Telluride Art Walk, the monthly event at which galleries stay open late, from 5-8 p.m. At the Ah Haa School, the visiting artists collective No Parking Studio will exhibit “Fabrics from a Distant Sun,” a collection of “neon-tubed paintings, hundreds of process sketches” and more that is surprisingly — perhaps literally — down to earth, considering that you’ll also find “incredible streetwear” and “one-of-a-kind wearable art” in this show.
Painter Diane Best’s landscapes at Telluride HQ West, titled “Open Space,” cover ground both scorching, in the form of large-format brush drawings of the desert’s iconic Joshua trees, and freezing (her 36-by-72-inch painting from 2018, “Telluride Whiteout” will be on display).
“I am interested in preserving or recording a single, incredible moment of converging light and landscape while enjoying the space, beauty and quietness,” Best has said of her works.
Artist Christopher Warren’s carved-and-colored wooden topographs of local watersheds depict the swirling, sinuous paths that rivers take in ways that inspire us to contemplate ancient waterways with fresh eyes. Warren’s show is one of three exhibits at the Slate Gray Gallery (the others are “Without Reservations,” acrylic paintings by Fran J Nagy and Gina Sarro, and a jewelry trunk show by Telluride resident Sasha). Warren grew up in Durango, where his interest in topography started early.
“The San Juan Mountains were in our backyard, and we took a lot of trips to southern Utah,” he recalled. “From an early age, I was very interested in maps and landscapes. I would draw on maps,” tracing, and retracing memorable hiking routes the way (for example) this writer makes notes about favorite recipes, again and again, in the margins of cookbooks. In college at CU Boulder, “I had an idea that it might look cool to fill in the colors between topo lines,” as a way to highlight the different altitudes and landforms on topographic maps, Warren said, “but I didn’t know how. Then a roommate mentioned that the geology library was giving away outdated topo maps. I went and got them.”
He highlighted the outlines of the maps with Sharpies — at first in black and silver, and then with colored markers.
“I still have those first three maps,” Warren said (indeed, they are the first three works you’ll see at a solo exhibit of Warren’s work at the Littleton Museum, on the Front Range).
“The first map was in Rifle,” Warren said. “The second was somewhere out on the Eastern Plains.” That was where he experimented with colors, “and things clicked,” he said. “The colors looked cool, like updated tie-dye,” brilliant, curving forms that traced the shape of the landform, and the effects of the powerful, carving river, drilling into it over millennia. Warren’s three-dimensional sculptures at Slate Gray, which he carves from single pieces of wood — down and further down, layer by layer, to the river below — are titled “Watershed Moments.” One sculpture is “of the entire San Miguel Watershed,” he said, from its headwaters above Ophir to its confluence with the Dolores River. Others in this exhibit “are of creeks that run into Telluride,” Warren said: “Bear Creek, Cornet Creek, Prospect Creek. The creek above Chair 9,” much in the news this season as a new lift on the Telluride Ski Resort.
The rivers helped to form the local mountains and mesas and canyons hundreds of millions of years ago; you might say Warren’s pieces look both forwards and back.
“The watershed pieces I’ve done in the (immediate) past have been large-scale: the entire Animas. The entire Roaring Fork. The entire San Miguel,” Warren said. “I’m kind of branching out into more abstraction” with his works depicting smaller, local rivers.
“I have great affection for all the rivers in this watershed,” he added. He also has great affection for his sister: “She told me, ‘All your works are in red or orange. I don’t like the colors red or orange,’” Warren recounted with a laugh. “The colors in the San Miguel Watershed are for her.”
“Watershed Moments” is also for the greater community: Warren, who is gay, explained “10 percent of the proceeds from this show go to the Telluride AIDS Benefit.”
Christopher Warren will be on hand at the Slate Gray Gallery Thursday from 5-8 p.m. to discuss his work.
