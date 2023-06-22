Spun silly in the Spider-Verse

In December of 2018, Sony Pictures released an ambitious new animated film. Years in the making, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman and written by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, introduced audiences to a new spin on the popular Spider-Man character. In their computer-animated version, a Brooklyn teen must pair up with Spider-people from other universes to prevent ALL their worlds from being destroyed.
A superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales/Spider-Man, produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment…there were a lot of studio suits that had to agree to this collaboration. The animated feature pioneered quick edits and changing animation styles with a modern soundtrack and a storyline that relied on an awareness of the concept of a multiverse. Audiences embraced the film and went to see it multiple times. It was a box office hit and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.
A sequel was announced, and production began in 2019 on what would become “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Between June 23 and 29, the movie is playing daily in Telluride at The Nugget, 207 W. Colorado Ave. Tickets are $11.
This sequel has upped the ante on all aspects: longer run-time, more Spider-people, even busier animation with new characters having a distinct animation style. The story is still grounded in Mile’s journey and there’s a lot more attention given to his relationships and conflict with his parents. Sameik Moore is the talented young actor returning to voice Miles Morales. It was a wise choice to have a relatively unknown actor in that lead role as it brings a freshness to the character. The sequel is now full of recognizable stars in the cast. There are also some astonishing animated sequences and some fun new characters.
Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, “Across the Spider-Verse” has a more multicultural look with a more diverse set of characters and settings. There’s a great sequence in an Indian-style universe with an Indian Spider-Man (Karan Soni). Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) returns in her pink Spidey outfit and her backdrop also reflects pastel colors. Oddly enough, she’s the only Spidey character that isn’t in the traditional Spider-Man colors.
There’s a pregnant Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) who rides a motorcycle and has an attitude as large as her afro. Miles is jealous of a friend of Gwen’s, the cool new Spider-Man (Daniel Kaluuya) with dreadlocks and a British Sex Pistol’s style. There are some returning characters and a revelation that once again puts Miles’ world at the crux of unfolding world destruction. If all of this sounds like a lot to pack into one film, it is. At two hours and twenty minutes, “Across the Spider-Verse” is just getting started. It’s Part One and ends on a cliffhanger.
In the years since the first Spider-Verse film, there’s been Avengers movies where the multiverse figured prominently. One film was even titled, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022). “The Flash” (2023), a DC Comics film in theaters now, also relies on the multiverse. Audiences have become more familiar with the concept. It makes it hard to parse which character is from which universe, especially in this film. The filmmakers have given the different universes a number. Miles Morales is from Universe 49; his radioactive spider is from another universe.
If this sounds complicated, never fear, the film is meant to be watched multiple times. It’s crammed with Easter Eggs; images and references dropped into the background for fans to discover. There are references to other Spider-Man films and eras, inside jokes and little details hiding in plain view. There’s too much going on in any one scene to take it all in during your first screening. It made me want to revisit the first film to remind me of some of the characters and how they fit into the film’s story.
While I appreciated the variety in the animation and diversity in characters, scenes packed with every imaginable type of Spider-creature becomes overwhelming. Some of the cityscapes in the new universes are brilliant and they feel fully-realized—as if the characters could exist there. There’s a poignancy to the relationship between Miles and his parents and a sweetness to the burgeoning romance between Miles and Gwen.
Keeping the story from too much multiverse entanglement is the silliness that the characters acknowledge. Characters tease each other and make fun of Miles and his lack of experience. There’s a lightness in tone with the jokes about the new villain. Is he a cow or a dalmatian? No, he’s Spot. Voiced by Jason Schwartman, Spot is a crazy character. Filled with resignation and puzzled about his existence, it’s only later that he turns to retribution. Spot is an unusual villain.
With the bombardment of images, fast edits and soundtrack, the film can feel like an onslaught at times. The humor is needed to keep the story appealing. If you’re not a comic book fan, you can still enjoy “Across the Spider-Verse” by admiring the animation and enjoying the soundtrack. There will be a lot of references that you’ll miss, and you should know that you’re seeing Part One of at least two films. If you loved the first film introducing the characters, watch it again. Then go see this bigger, faster, more complicated--but not necessarily better, version.
Drinks With Films rating: 2 Slurpee’s sucked thru a silly straw (out of 5)
