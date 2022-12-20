When you think, “food for the holidays,” you may imagine local restaurants or cooking at home to be your only options.
There is another way, courtesy of the Ah Haa School’s new culinary program, which offers instruction for both aspiring chefs, and for those who would rather hang back — glass of wine in hand, perhaps — and let the pros take over. Over the next few days during this chilly, celebratory season, both options are possible in the art school’s sleek culinary headquarters. Tonight (Wednesday), for example, local foodie and influencer Marla Meridith, the author of “High Alpine Cuisine,” prepares Bunder Gerstenstuppe (Swiss Barley Soup) from 5:30-7 p.m. at a Seasonal Supper, “an intimate invitation into our kitchen to connect with a local chef while they demonstrate their favorite recipe,” as Ah Haa describes it. You are welcome to actively participate in this “class” (the term is applied loosely here), or simply observe, and enjoy the meal and the stories that flow from a group of like-minded epicureans savoring — literally — a common passion.
Another Seasonal Supper is coming up Jan. 4, this one hosted by Trang Pham, “who often calls her mother to be sure she’s not butchering any of her recipes and to emulate the taste of home as much as possible with the limited supplies in Telluride.” Chicken Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) and Agedashi Tofu are on the menu.
Pham, and Chef Krista Montalvo, are hosting a new concept at Ah Haa these days: a trio of “curated culinary experiences” for groups of up to 10 people. Two of these evenings are sold out. At press time Wednesday, one night remained available — on Thursday — featuring vegan or traditional fare (Chef Montalvo specializes in both). The traditional menu features honey, pears and blue cheese on bruschetta and chicken piccata over angel hair pasta with asparagus. The meal concludes with a sweet-yet-savory flourish: dates stuffed with almonds, dark chocolate and raspberries, and finished with sea salt. During the day on Thursday, Chef Montalvo will be teaching a “Culinary Focus” course on festive — yet accessible — holiday treats: gravlax salmon, homemade bagels and tiramisu. Montalvo described the preparations. She understands the dilemma every local chef faces in rural southwestern Colorado: limited local ingredients. “It’s difficult to get the soft ladyfingers here,” Montalvo observed of one of the crucial components of tiramisu. “So we might make our own vanilla sponge cake” the basis of this rich, layered Italian indulgence. (British chef) “Jamie Oliver says tiramisu can hold for up to a week,” Montalvo said. “I think that’s pushing it a little, but it will definitely keep for three days in your refrigerator. You can use Kahlua, rum or bourbon” to give this dessert its signature kick (she’s baked with them all). “I think we will use spiced rum,” she said. “It has such a nice sweet, deep flavor. The bourbon can sometimes have a little bit of a bite.”
Class will start with prepping gravlax and bagel making: “We’ll mix our bagel dough, and let it rise,” Montalvo said. “It doesn’t take a lot of time; it just involves these steps that you have to do again and again.”
Before that comes the gravlax-preparation — which is simpler still (though it tastes spectacular). “It’s one of my family’s favorite recipes,” Montalvo said. “Every year they say, ‘You’re going to make that gravlax again, right?’
“It’s so easy to make, and costs less, and is so much better when it’s homemade,” she added. “So many people have no idea! Commercial lox tastes saltier, and the texture of the fish is just a little different. When you do it at home, it’s simple; it’s pretty much just something you assemble. You mix salt, sugar and dill, and every day you go and flip the fish. That’s about it.”
Participants take home every dish in this class, ready to serve over the holidays, along with the recipes (so you can recreate them whenever you like).
Montalvo prefers to serve the salmon on a bagel with not one or two, but every traditional accompaniment. “Cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, fresh lemon, dill. I want it all.”
The tiramisu-and-gravlax class “Will be a hoot,” Ah Haa’s marketing director Malarie Clark said, “and we have another really fun one coming up next month,” a course titled “Pottery and Provisions,’ “a new-style hybrid class, where you go into our ceramics studio, make a functional piece of pottery,” fire it, “and then two weeks later you go into the kitchen and cook with it.”
The first class starts Jan. 7 with a traditional fermentation vessel — Danelle Hughes Norman instructs — “and two weeks later Trang Pham will teach the second part: a class on making kimchi. You have your fermentation vessel, and your new recipe. We’ll have a few different variations of this (make-a-specialized pot and-cook-with-it) course.” New classes, of both the traditional and culinary variety, are added to Ah Haa’s roster often. To keep up to date, visit ahhaa.org.
