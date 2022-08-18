Oh, great, now I’m afraid of clouds. But Jordan Peele’s much-anticipated third feature missed the boat in its marketing campaign. In the lead up to the release, there was much speculation as to the plot and very few details released. While it’s great to see a film with fresh eyes and not blinded by expectations, there could’ve been more shouting about the fact that the film was meant to be seen in IMAX theaters.
Jordan Peele is well-known for his smart comedy work with Keegan-Michael Key on his “Key & Peele” comedy show. Peele has become an award-winning filmmaker with his own production company, Monkeypaw Productions. Even if you didn’t see “Get Out” or “Us,” you’ve likely heard conversations about the intersection of race, identity and horror that have sprung up around Peele’s work.
“Nope” ranked top of the box office for the first two weeks of its theatrical run. Sadly, Peele’s third feature, which he wrote, directed and coproduced, didn’t attract the audience it deserved. “Nope,” with a blockbuster-size budget, was filmed in IMAX, and features special effects, amazing soundcraft and built-from-scratch sets. But it’s being experienced in local cineplexes. On smaller screens with sometimes subpar projection and sound systems, “Nope” is not as impressive. Fortunately, not the case for the Nugget Theater, with its impressive sound system.
I was even told, “Oh, you won’t find it scary, the effects are so fake.”
For the record, um, no. I was still quite frightened. Wikipedia classifies the film as a science-fiction horror film. I’d call it an alien Western with horror elements. Peele still manages to work in themes of race, our need for spectacle, and the way humans disregard and disrespect nature. Our hero in the film, played by Daniel Kaluuya, tries to maintain his family horse ranch and get others to respect the horses. In contrast, there’s the faux Western amusement park where Steven Yeun’s character is using horses as bait.
The tragedy of the sitcom, the Gordy Show, where a trained monkey reverts to its more animalistic rage is another example of not respecting nature. The fact that the show becomes an obsession with macabre fans and the spectators that fill the Western theme park stadium represents our need for spectacle. It’s a summer blockbuster alien film hiding more than a spaceship in the clouds; “Nope” is social commentary served with a big helping of jump scares.
I was all in for the comedic elements and great acting by stars Kaluuya, Yeun, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea (particularly funny as the IT guy). The horror elements like the Gordy Show devastation and people being consumed by an alien feeding tube/windpipe, not so much. There’s a great soundtrack, some cool special effects, and an ending that feels both triumphant and puzzling. A rare summer film that begs for discussion. I’m glad Peele was given a big budget to allow him to stretch his filmmaking muscles. If only there’d been more of a marketing blitz to tell audiences to seek out this film in IMAX theaters.
Drinks with Films rating: 3 whiskeys on the rocks, gulped for courage to save the human race, out of 5
