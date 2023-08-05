‘It’s the best party of the summer’

You could say that John Uribe is a fan of Top Chef & Taste of Telluride.
“I've attended since the get-go, and go every year I am in town,” Uribe said. “Top Chef & Taste is one of the best social nights for locals (although guests are welcome too of course). We seem to have lost a lot of these kinds of fun gatherings that our community centered on, so that makes the remaining events all the more valuable to us as a town.”
The good news for Uribe and other aficionados is that Top Chef & Taste of Telluride returns to the Peaks Resort and Spa on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The One to One Mentoring fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m.
One to One Mentoring Executive Director Tara Kelley urged anyone planning to go to buy a ticket soon.
“We will definitely sell out again this year,” she said. “Tickets are available to purchase through our website.”
Now in its 12th year, the summer event draws 400-plus attendees to the second floor at the Peaks, where Taste of Telluride takes over the Crystal Room and the deck outside as local restaurants, bars, bakeries, chocolatiers and caterers serve up appetizers, desserts and cocktails.
This year, DJ Castle will provide the entertainment, and as usual there will be a silent auction.
Meanwhile, the Top Chef competition takes place in the Peaks’ Legends Room.
Telluride’s take on the popular Bravo Network program, this year’s iteration sees three local chefs take part: last year’s champion Jeff Rossi (formerly Donaldson) of Backcountry Catering; Peaks Executive Chef Christopher Reader, who also took part last year, and newbie Matt Hislop of Petit Maison.
The chefs each receive identical baskets of ingredients devised this year by “Chef Bud” Thomas, who is also co-emceeing the event with Ross Martin.
The chefs have 40 minutes to prepare something for a panel of judges, with two advancing to round two, where they prepare a fresh dish for the judges who then declare a winner.
Kelley noted that there is an element of drama this year.
“Jeff won in 2019 and 2022,” she said. “We weren’t able to hold the event in 2020 and 2021, so if he wins this one, he’ll have won three in a row.”
Kelley continued, “Ross Martin is the only other chef who has won three consecutive years. We’re hoping that, if Jeff wins on Thursday, next year we’ll have Jeff and Ross compete head to head.”
Another traditional aspect of the competition is the (gentle) pre-event jostling for a spot on the panel of judges for Top Chef.
“I have people stop me in the street during the year asking if they can be a judge,” Kelley said with a chuckle.
This year’s lucky adjudicators are former One to One Mentoring board president Dan Zemke; Telluride native Brendan Kelley, chef/owner of soon-to-be-opened Confidant restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Trang Pham, a current mentor and cooking instructor, who is well-known locally for her own culinary skills, and Anna Wilson, a former mentor at One to One Mentoring.
“They are a pretty impressive group,” Kelley acknowledged.
She also emphasized that “what people love about Top Chef & Taste of Telluride will remain unchanged,” but added that there are some new touches planned for this year’s event.
What’s new?
“We are going to introduce more alcohol-free drinks,” Kelley said. “So, those who prefer something without alcohol will have some nice options.”
She added, “We’re also going to have a One to One lounge with a small sitting area. Many of our current mentors will be hanging out there. It’s an opportunity for those thinking of mentoring to find out more. They can talk to our mentors and learn first-hand that mentoring is easier, less time-consuming and more rewarding than anyone realizes.”
One to One Mentoring’s new board president, Hilary Taylor, said she is very excited for her “favorite event of the summer” and for the second year in a row is bringing her now-adult mentee, Roxana, whom she has known for 11 years.
Taylor echoed Kelley: “Mentoring is incredibly inspiring and is not as time consuming as many people think. We constantly need new mentors, especially male mentors, to support young people in our community. Mentoring works!”
Another new addition to the evening is the ability to donate to One to One Mentoring through Venmo.
As for Uribe, he praised the nonprofit’s work and “the giving nature of Telluride,” and added that he is looking forward to Thursday.
“I'm looking forward to the great chefs that are competing this year,” he said. “I am always stunned at the creativity they bring to what can be a weird set of ingredients. My advice to a first-timer is to be there when the doors open — there are some standout tasting tables, and the veterans know right where they are and will fill them up.”
For her part, Kelley stressed that eventgoers can “have a great time while supporting the work of One to One Mentoring, which never charges our kids and their families for programming and services.”
“After all,” she said, “it’s the best party of the summer.”
Top Chef and Taste of Telluride takes place on Thursday, Aug. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, go to onetoonetelluride.org/fundraising-events.
