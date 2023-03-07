As Sept. 15-17 inches just a bit closer, the 29th Annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival revealed the 2023 artist lineup Tuesday afternoon. The festival returns with a dynamic, well-rounded mix of live blues, funk, indie, rock, gospel and soul performances, featuring Bonnie Raitt, The Roots, The Revivalists, The Word (Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, John Medeski and Rayfield “Ray Ray” Holloman), The Robert Cray Band and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.
The bill also includes The Teskey Brothers, The Record Company, Anders Osborne, Buffalo Nichols, Adia Victoria, The Heavy Heavy, Jackie Venson, GA-20, Ally Venable Band, Thornetta Davis, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Lady A, Lightnin Malcolm and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Kirk Fletcher, Mathias Lattin, Dedicated Men of Zion, Lil' Jimmy Reed, Gail Ceasar, Rip Lee Pryor, Music Maker Revue band (Ardie Dean, Fred Thomas and Albert White), Joe Waters, Ben Rice Band, D&G Railroad, and Scramble Campbell.
“The 2023 artist lineup ranks as one of the best in our 29-year legacy,” festival founder Steve Gumble said in a news release. “Not only is Bonnie Raitt a legendary artist, but is on fire right now after a massive ‘Song of the Year’ win at the Grammy Awards, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to our stage. Undoubtedly, some of the best showmen of the modern era, we’re really looking forward to the Telluride debut of The Roots. Artists like The Revivalists, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and The Teskey Brothers will be a top-notch showcase of the future of the blues, while mainstays like The Robert Cray Band and Anders Osborne will deliver the familiar sound our loyal attendees love. I can’t forget to mention how highly anticipated The Word’s performance is for us. The blues super band is made of a few of our favorite artists, including Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson and Robert Randolph.”
Artists will perform on three stages under the towering 13,000-foot Rocky Mountain peaks as the fall foliage season begins to brighten the landscape. To complement the music, the festival proudly boasts a wide variety of local and regional food and craft vendors, cozy late night club shows, stand-up comedy performances, and luxurious VIP and Super VIP experiences. Attendees can also enjoy an assortment of special events throughout the festival weekend, including the fundraiser 5K Race, free yoga sessions, group hikes, group mountain bike rides, the Telluride Blues Challenge, intimate Campground Session performances and more. Additionally, 23 breweries will attend the festival for a Brewers Showcase featuring five tasting sessions, a showcase of Colorado beer presented by the Colorado Brewers Guild, a multi-course beer pairing dinner, and more. Stand-up comedy lineup will be announced soon.
Festival tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon during a local presale at a pop-up box office at the Sheridan SHOW Bar located at 110 N Oak St.
There is a limit of two VIP Passes, six three-day and single-day passes per order, and sales are limited to credit/debit cards only. All other tickets and the VIP passes not sold during the Local presale will be available online on Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
Three-day passes are $300 plus service fees, while single-day passes start at $110 plus service fees. For festival information or to purchase tickets, visit tellurideblues.com.
SBG Productions, the producer of the festival, provided some ticket-buying tips as well this well.
First off, it's best to go directly to our Front Gate Tickets Page to purchase tickets. Each ticket buyer will need a user profile with Front Gate Tickets in order to purchase tickets. Click “Sign In” in the menu bar up top to create a profile using your name and email, or you can connect your Facebook account. Prior to on-sale time, you will need to refresh the page to expose the available tickets once the on-sale time is triggered.
Once you add your tickets to the cart, you will have eight minutes to complete your purchase, so act fast. To prevent yourself from running out of time, look at the ticket options ahead of the on sale.
Tickets are not sold out until they explicitly say “sold out.” If tickets are listed as “unavailable,” it means they are all in shopping carts, and not all tickets in shopping carts become successful purchases. Due to credit card declines or time-out limits, tickets often become available after they’ve been carted. If a ticket is unavailable, try refreshing your browser to get a second chance to get the tickets in your shopping cart.
There is a strict ticket limit per household per day. Folks who exceed ticket limits may not be able to purchase or may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice. Super VIP and VIP Passes are limited to four per purchase. GA Passes are limited to 10 per purchase. Single-Day Passes are limited to six per purchase. RV and Campground Vehicle are limited to one per purchase.
Lastly, don’t be fooled by scalpers. Only purchase Telluride Blues & Brews Festival tickets from the official Telluride Blues & Brews Festival ticketing page. If you purchase from another source, you risk purchasing a counterfeit or invalid ticket. Telluride Blues & Brews Festival cannot guarantee tickets purchased from unofficial sources like unauthorized third party resellers (individuals or brokers).
