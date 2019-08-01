The folks at One to One Mentoring sure know how to throw a party.
Take the organization’s summer shindig, Top Chef & Taste of Telluride. A highlight of the summer calendar, the fundraiser combines inventive and delicious food and cocktails, serious competition, a silent auction, entertainment and more, all in support of One to One Mentoring, the local nonprofit that empowers young people to achieve their social, emotional and academic potential through professionally supported mentor relationships.
This year, the event — the 10th annual Top Chef & Taste of Telluride — will be held on Thursday.
One to One Mentoring Executive Director Tara Kelley urged the popular event’s fans to buy a ticket soon.
“This year, we will definitely sell out,” she said. “We are selling advance purchase tickets at $75 until day of the event, when the price goes to $85 per ticket.”
And that Thursday event date isn’t a typo. In 2019, Top Chef & Taste of Telluride will switch from its traditional Friday spot to fit alongside the now-rescheduled Telluride Jazz Festival, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 9.
“It’s turned into a win-win for both of us,” Kelley said of working with Jazz Fest.
The collaboration sees the festival’s Patron Dinner moving to the fundraiser, giving patrons a unique dining experience, and the nonprofit an opportunity to connect with one of Telluride’s oldest, best-established festivals. In addition, a jazz band from the festival lineup will perform at the fundraiser, providing attendees with a taste of the weekend’s entertainment.
Also new this year is Twenty(by)Telluride, One to One Mentoring Edition, which takes place Monday in the bar at the New Sheridan. According to One to One Mentoring Program Manager Kathleen Morgan, the event, a collaboration with Telluride Arts, will follow the format that has made it a popular, creative addition to gatherings like the Telluride AIDS Benefit and Mountainfilm.
“Twenty(by)Telluride is a series of fun, lively, fast-paced slide presentations that showcase the workings of creative and inspiring people,” Morgan said. “Each presenter gets exactly 20 slides that are shown for exactly 20 seconds each. Each presentation is about six-and-a-half minutes long and there are generally five presenters.”
For the One to One Mentoring edition, Morgan explained, “Mentors will talk not just about who their mentee is, but what their own experience has been. How did they become who they are? Why are they mentoring? Who were or are their mentors? What excites them about mentoring? What challenges them?”
She continued, “We love to give love to our mentors. Number one, they are all volunteers and, number two, you have to have a story for how you get to mentoring. You don’t just think it’s a fun thing to do. There’s some reason that drives people to mentoring, there are lots of really different stories about why people choose to mentor.”
The link with Jazz Fest and the addition of Twenty(by)Telluride are just two of a few new developments this year, said Kelley.
First, though, the familiar. On Thursday evening, Top Chef & Taste of Telluride kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor at the Peaks Resort and Spa, where the Taste of Telluride takes to its usual perch in the Crystal Room and on the deck outside. There, local restaurants, bars, bakeries, chocolatiers, caterers and more serve up appetizers, desserts and cocktails for attendees.
Meanwhile, in the Legends Room, there’s the traditional Top Chef competition, Telluride’s take on the popular Bravo Network program. Three local chefs, La Marmotte’s Will Nolan, Telski’s Jared Campbell and Jeff Donaldson of Backcountry Catering, receive the fabled basket of mystery ingredients — devised this year by The National’s co-owner and executive chef, Ross Martin — and have 30 minutes to prepare something for a panel of judges in the hope of advancing to round two.
According to Kelley, the Top Chef competition will be a little different this time around with three-time champ Martin opting not to compete after winning in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“Typically, each year two chefs compete against each other in the first round and then compete in the second round against the Top Chef from the previous year,” Kelley said. “Now, in the first round, the three chefs compete against each other. Then, the top two winners of the first round go on to the next round, they get a new basket of ingredients and another 40 minutes to prepare a meal, and the winner of that round will be Top Chef 2019.”
Another new aspect of the evening makes donating to One to One Mentoring easy, explained Kelley.
“This year, we’re doing Text To Give, which we are excited about. Everyone at the event gets a wristband, which has a Text To Give number. Use that number and you can donate directly to One to One. All the proceeds go to One to One and no amount is too small or too big,” she said.
There will also be a silent auction, and Rosie Cusack and Mike Hess serving as emcees for the night. Then there’s the Bartenders Competition. Now in its second year, three local bartenders will be given 10 minutes to make a specialty cocktail with their own mystery basket of fixings. Once the competitive cooking and cocktail-making are done, Kelley announces the winners of the People’s Choice Award from the Taste of Telluride, as well as the winner of the Bartender Competition and then 2019’s Top Chef.
Why is Top Chef & Taste of Telluride so popular?
“One, it’s for a good cause, but also I think it’s different from any other fundraiser. We have the Taste of Telluride with over 15 restaurants and 350 small bites. We have different bars in town doing speciality cocktails. We have wine tastings. We have a huge silent auction. The Top Chef competition has become very popular with the chefs — they want to win it, and past winners include it in their bios,” Kelley said. “And the Peaks is a beautiful venue. The ticket price includes all of this, all the food, the wine, the specialty cocktails and the entertainment. It’s popular because there is so much going on, and now we have partnered with Jazz Fest. It’s perfect.”
To purchase tickets and for more information on Top Chef & Taste of Telluride on Thursday and Twenty(by)Telluride on Monday, visit onetoonetelluride.org. Advance purchase tickets are $75 until the day of the event, then the ticket price increases to $85.
