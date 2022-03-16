Bill and Jilian Nershi met more than 30 years ago on an open mic night at Floradora Saloon, on Telluride’s main street. A sweet ritual ensued. When Jilian came in, Bill would fix her hot fudge sundaes.
Then, Jilian moved away — but the pair reconnected in Crested Butte. Today, they’ve been married 23 years. Tonight, Bill and Jilian are back in Telluride, to play at the Sheridan Opera House with the band Island Grass at 8 p.m. Bill, who lived here 15 years, is excited to return to the place he learned to ski.
"I had a great time being a ski bum here and cooking over at the Floradora Saloon. It's been a long time since I've been back," he said.
In Telluride, Bill would perform après ski shows with local musicians. Since the winter of 1993, Bill has played guitar for the String Cheese Incident, which he helped to form while living in Crested Butte. Jilian is a songwriter and musician in her own right. As the couple developed into a musical duo, they collectively wrote songs for various artists, including the String Cheese Incident.
"When you're a writer, you write about your life, and we've been together for a lot of our lives. We are catalogued. It's definitely a really interesting tale of our lives, (from the time) when we started playing. It's really fun to relive those moments and then watch the songs evolve over the years to have different meanings," Jilian said.
Growing up, Jilian's family would always have musical instruments around and at family gatherings, and playing together was just a part of life. She credits her and Bill's shared love of music as one of the reasons they gravitated towards one another in the first place.
"We both just like to play music; it wasn't a goal or something we were going to do in our lives, it was just what we did," she said.
Now they perform full time and "feel extremely fortunate," Jilian added.
The couple lived on Kauai, part of the Hawaiian archipelago, during the pandemic. While there, they met and became close friends with members of the band Island Grass. The band includes Ken Solin on guitar and lead vocals, Pat Gmelin on banjo and backing vocals, and Rob Arita on mandolin and backing vocals. Unbeknownst to them upon first introduction, Bill had actually attended the same high school in New York City as the trio did, so the new friendship was serendipitous as well as melodious. It was also delicious: along the shores of Kauai, the musicians cooked fresh tuna, played music, and then headed out to the beach together. The musicial gatherings occurred a couple of times a week; sometimes, they streamed their shows on Facebook.
"It was quite a lifestyle for that period of time. That could have been a really difficult time. We were lucky to be on the island and to meet this great group of friends," Bill said.
Following a more than 3,234-mile journey from Kauai to Telluride, Bill and Jilian Nershi, Island Grass, and a few other musicians will join together on the Sheridan Opera House stage Thursday night. There, they will play the songs they wrote during their time on Kauai, nicknamed the Garden Island. Jilian referred to the music as "very Hawaiian style."
The show will include island music and some reggae numbers. The relatively large ensemble has worked out different arrangements; most everybody will switch up instruments throughout the show. Bill hopes the audience will feel the positive and soothing island vibes Thursday night.
"It's very uplifting music,” Jilian agreed. “I hope people leave with some nice melodies and calming sounds in their heads.”
For tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
