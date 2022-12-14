Telluride Chamber Music is kicking off the winter 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with a concert by the multi-string quartet Invoke at 6 p.m. at the Michael D. Palm Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students in advance. At the door, tickets are $30 and $25. Visit telluridepalm.com to purchase tickets.
A co-presentation with Palm Arts, the show promises to be a wonderful evening of music that will take those in the audience on a journey of many genres.
Described as “not classical ... but not not classical” by SiriusXM Classical Producer David Srebnik, Invoke continues to successfully dodge even the most valiant attempts at genre classification. The multi-instrumental band’s other “not-nots” encompass traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz and minimalism. Invoke weaves all of these styles together to create a truly individual sound.
The band has recently garnered major prizes at international competitions, including winning first-place finishes at the M-Prize International Chamber Arts competition in Ann Arbor, Michigan; the Coltman Competition in Austin, Texas; and in the “New Music/New Places” prize catgeroy at Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition in New York. The group’s 2022-23 season will take them across North America performing concert engagements and participating in major educational residencies. Other than the Telluride concert next week, highlights include performances at Lincoln Center, Norton Center for the Arts, Newberry Opera House and Green Music Center.
The Austin-based band has also shared the stage with some of the most acclaimed ensembles in the country, ranging from the Ensō Quartet to the U.S. Army Field Band. Invoke has also appeared with musicians in greatly varying genres, including chamber rock powerhouse San Fermin and D.C. beatboxer/rapper/spoons virtuoso Christylez Bacon.
Invoke’s debut release “Souls in the Mud” (2015) and the 2019 follow-up “Furious Creek” both feature original works composed by and for the group, plus the quartet has also performed and recorded numerous world premieres. Invoke believes in championing diverse American voices, including their ongoing commissioning project American Postcards, which asks composers to pick a time and place in American history and tell their story through Invoke’s unique artistry.
That’s all to say that concert-goers can expect a wonderful evening of music that spans from traditional string quartet, to bluegrass, to holiday music and everything in between.
Telluride Chamber Music’s winter season continues Jan. 29 with the return of “Sustenance,” which is a collaboration between Telluride Chamber Music and Telluride Dance Collective, followed by the return of Grammy award-winning violinist Tessa Lark March 26.
“We’re really excited about our winter program this year. We are now truly a year-round series and have three fantastic concerts on offer, as well as a new winter version of our Happy Hours coming soon,” Telluride Chamber Music Executive Director Claire Beard said. “We aim to provide inspiring concerts that appeal to classical music lovers and newcomers alike, and this winter program does exactly that.”
For more information, visit telluridechambermusic.org.
