When COVID-19 arrived in 2020, the Ah Haa School for the Arts temporarily operated out of the Stone Building, home of the American Academy of Bookbinding, offering free art-to-go kits for kids to come grab at the front door. Last year, youth programming operated on a reduced, hybrid basis. At last, for this summer, youth programming is in full-on, unrestrained, operational mode: Ah Haa opened registration for youth and teen summer programming last week, offering classes in ceramics, jewelry-making, journaling, painting, mixed media, nature exploration, culinary classes and STEAM-themed courses with the Pinhead Institute.
Malarie Clark, Ah Haa’s marketing and communications director, and Hannah Kiermayr, the school’s new youth and teen programs manager, are in the Possibilities Room, a dedicated youth art space with floor-to-ceiling windows in Ah Haa’s brand-new building, at the corner of Fir Street and Pacific Avenue.
They’re sitting at a long worktable, surrounded by yet-to-be-painted papier-mache rockets and fighter jets crafted by students in kindergarten through second grade, for a class called “Look Up,” which uses the sky as inspiration for their projects.
They say they’re enthusiastic about this summer’s line-up of youth programming.
“We’re doubling the amount of offerings this summer because we have this big, beautiful, new facility where we can offer more specialized classes for all age groups -- like the culinary classes we’ll host in our newly-outfitted kitchen upstairs,” said Clark.
She expects cooking classes like “Flour Power” (ages 10-13) and “The Perfect Pastry” (ages 14-18) to fill up quickly, along with “Around the World in Food” (ages 10-13), where students learn about the food traditions and gastronomic specialties of different cultures while acquiring basic cooking techniques. Students will also develop an appreciation for intriguing ingredient combinations and flavors.
“We estimate that we’ll have 60 kids a day participating in classes here this summer,” Clark said.
Ah Haa plans to offer 60 youth classes over 10 weeks with five-day sessions of youth (ages 5-6, 7-9, 10-13) and teen (ages 15-18) camps operating from June 6 - August 12.
In building the schedule, Kiermayr worked hard to refine offerings to make them more immersive, like “Jewelry: Self Expression” (ages 14-18), a three-week long teen workshop taught by Tony Finocchio that will involve students in jewelry-making techniques while allowing them to think through each piece from beginning to end. “Oil Painting: Landscapes” (ages 14-18) will use outdoor settings as a source of inspiration.
“We’ll have three camps available for our 5-13 year-olds in the mornings, and then in the afternoons, we’ll be offering programming for 7-18 year-olds,” noted Kiermayr.
During July — the school’s busiest month — youth and teen classes are comprised of an even mix of locals and tourists.
“Visitors find an interesting sense of community here. They get to experience what we forge, and they’re excited to be a part of that during their stay,” Clark noted.
Kiermayr, who began working in her youth programming role in January, mentioned new courses such as “Stellar Stained Glass” (ages 14-18) and “Teen Wheel Throwing” (ages 14-18), in addition to longtime legacy favorites like “Clay Creations: Explore Ceramics” (ages 7-9), “Painters on the Go: Capture Nature” (ages 7-9) and “Mountainscapes: Painting Outdoors” (ages 5-6).
“Our location is great because there’s so much to access right outside our doors, especially for classes like ‘Plein Air Painting’ (ages 10-13),” she said. “Getting these kids outside will be important, especially for activities that allow for accessible transportation and require minimal art supplies.”
“The kiddos also love the ‘Just Say Gnome’ class (ages 10-13),” added Clark, “where they build full-on, foot-tall garden gnomes.”
Kiermayr says Ah Haa will also partner with the Pinhead Institute for youth offerings in experimental art, color science, and entomology expression.
While they aren’t quite done hiring summer staff, Clark reports that most youth instructors have been involved with Ah Haa for quite some time.
“But we’re always looking for new folks to get involved with AH Haa,” she said. “In our new facility, we’ve doubled our full-time staff already.”
All local and regional residents are encouraged to apply for tuition assistance. Scholarship amounts are based on family size, annual income and financial need. Ah Haa typically provides tuition discounts of 30-85 percent, and up to $1,000 in financial discounts per person, per calendar year.
Tuition assistance is one of the art school’s most important goals, Clark explained. “We want to be as inclusive as possible and remove financial barriers to creating art. Kids are going to come away inspired and finding their creative voices, which is super-exciting and also part of our mission at Ah Haa.”
To learn more about summer youth programming and to register for classes, go to ahhaa.org.
