The soundtrack of offseason is heavy on construction noises and light on live music, but that just makes most yearn even more for the summer months, when festivals and concerts return to the area.
To that point, Beyond the Groove Productions and the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) recently announced the 2023 Music on the Green concert series in Mountain Village’s Reflection Plaza, adjacent to the Madeline Hotel & Residences. The annual free summer concert series takes place on Fridays June 2 through Sept. 8 from 5-7 p.m.
“These free Friday shows at Reflection Plaza offer an intimate experience with top class nationally touring acts, it is quite an eclectic lineup,” said Denise Mongan of Beyond the Groove Productions. "It is a chance to relax and socialize, while enjoying live music performances in a small intimate outdoor venue.”
The 2023 music series lineup features a wide variety of bands and musicians amid the backdrop of the San Juan Mountains surrounding Mountain Village, including Jeff Plankenhorn (June 2), Alice Howe with Freebo (June 9), Sammy Brue (June 16), Brendan James (June 23), LVDY (June 30), Ali McGuirk (July 7), Emily Scott Robinson (July 14), Daniel Rodriguez (July 21), R.O. Shapiro (July 28), The South Austin Moonlighters (Aug. 4), Seth Walker (Aug. 11), Cousin Curtiss (Aug. 18), Ethan J. Perry (Aug. 25), The Sweet Lillies (Sept. 1) and JD Clayton (Sept. 8).
Here’s a little teaser on what you can expect this summer up in Reflection Plaza. Plankenhorn, a Blue Corn Music recording artist, is a world-class songwriter who had been an accompanist to the stars and first-call session musician in Texas for 16 years before he decided to go solo with his critically acclaimed 2016 album “Soulslide.”
“Jeff Plankenhorn has become an Austin institution, sought after by many artists to lend his musical talents to their albums and performances. Calling him a guitarist doesn’t do him justice, though. Sure, he’s designed his very own guitar — a custom lap steel guitar called, perhaps not surprisingly, ‘The Plank.’ And you can give him just about any stringed instrument and he’ll no doubt get it singing,” Mayer Danzig wrote for alt-country blog Twangville.
June 2 will be Plankenhorn’s first time playing the Music on the Green series, but there are a handful of returning acts. Local music fans already know the names, too. Emily Scott Robinson, Cousin Curtiss and LVDY have strong San Juans followings at this point and will be back again this summer. Brue, Rodriguez and Shapiro are also back on the bill after playing last year’s series. One newcomer, The South Austin Moonlighters, have been compared to some heavy hitters that may ring a bell.
“The Moonlighters deliver their own unique brand of Americana music with organic, show-stopping vocal harmonies, incredible musicianship, and well-crafted, heart-felt songs,” according to the band’s bio. “The joy of making music is a tangible and contagious part of the Moonlighters’ live shows. They are often compared to The Eagles, Little Feat, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young—but the Moonlighters have a voice all of their own.”
Then there’s The Sweet Lillies, a Colorado four-piece that is making headway in the bluegrass scene.
“With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, the Sweet Lillies' music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye,” according to the band bio.
OK, we’ll stop there for now. Of course, the music doesn’t start for another month-plus, but it’s never too early to get a little excited, right?
The Music on the Green concert series is provided free of charge by presenting sponsor Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Telski and the Town of Mountain Village.
To learn more about Music on the Green, contact the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association at 970-728-1904, or visit tmvoa.org or facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.