'Something so western about it all'

At Telluride ArtWalk tonight, there are works-on-view that meet the moment.
These are mostly contemporary pieces, by creators alive now (one definition of art that meets the moment). In addition, a couple of exhibits on display this evening depict a moment that will soon change: landscape photographer’s Gary Ratcliff’s images, for example, capture high-country wildflowers in verdant, abundant bloom for just a couple of weeks.
“It’s a long season, and there are a variety of flowers” in blooms at varying altitudes over several months, Ratcliff said of his work on exhibit at Baked In Telluride. “Mountain iris and wild crocus show up early. Lupine, which is pretty hardy, shows up later and can bloom for up to three weeks.”
“I start lower, and I move higher” each summer, chasing the blooms, capturing images with a “tilt/shift lens used mostly by architectural photographers who are photographing buildings and want to get rid of the parallax.”
The special lens allows Ratcliff to better capture both flowers up-close, and “sharp mountains in the background,” in a single image.
So does the way he gets his shot: “I’m in a lot of awkward positions,” he said frankly. “I kind of engage in photographer yoga, low to the ground,” depending on what exactly is flowering and which iconic view may be in the background.
“Most of the beautiful locations” in the BIT exhibit “are very close to Telluride,” Ratcliff said, including Ingram Basin, Wilson Mesa and Ophir Swamp Canyon (Ratcliff’s works hang at BIT through September, and he also has a gallery in Ridgway).
Even when he’s fairly certain of which blooms he will find, rapidly changing light conditions will impact how much he can photograph.
By definition, what Ratcliff captures is fleeting — it’s just a moment in time.
“Clouds can come in, and it’s like the curtain lowers and the show’s over,” he said.
Which brings us to a second display in tonight’s ArtWalk lineup: Bay Area painter Mark Bowles’ first big solo show at Slate Gray Gallery.
Bowles’ show features 10 works completed earlier this summer “based more on the memory of his travels” across the intermountain West than literal images, the gallery’s publicist Allison Cannella said.
“Mark’s a colorist,” Cannella added. “He’s always putting bold colors next to each other in his paintings that are striking. In this show, he’s loosened up his brushwork; it’s less defined.”
The landscapes in this show depict a loosening of time’s passage: an acrylic-on-canvas titled “Changing View,” represents, from the bottom up, “land, then beach, then water with waves at the shore,” Bowles has explained of this work. “Then the silhouette of the mountain ranges — they could be (the mountains of) the Southwest or the Mexican Coast, maybe the Sea of Cortez, which I have visited for years” (Bowles was married there).
Another work, “Floating Down the River” represents — as its name suggests — movement-on-water.
“There is something so western about it all,” Bowles has written of the “vast spaces of land, untouched by man” which defines much of the Four Corners region. “Same as when you float down the river in a raft: you get to see untouched land or views” only those onboard the raft are privy to.
The view is constantly changing, “so this, for me, was a lesson in balancing color, shapes and forms, all with great thought,” Bowles has said of this image. The intent was for the sky — the largest part of this painting — to depict ephemeral, changing moments along the river, “to reflect the activity of floating down the river,” Bowles said.
“At first the sky was very calm. But in reality, floating down a river isn’t always calm or relaxing.” It requires one to take on risks, poses “challenges,” and requires “alertness” — suggested by looming clouds and a threatening sky. The image requires the viewer to take part in the action: the higher up the canvas you look, the darker it gets in a work that meets, and defines, this very moment.
Telluride ArtWalk goes from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Visit telluridearts.org to see what’s on.
