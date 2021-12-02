When the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre Director Leah Heidenreich says “Bye Bye Birdie” is timeless, there is nothing hackneyed about her assessment. The musical, which will be performed at the Sheridan Opera House Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly by YPT’s middle school-aged cast, is a loving send-up of cherished American cultural touchstones — youth, rock ’n’ roll, the golden 1950s and parents who just don’t get it. Studded with upbeat music and rocking dance numbers, “Birdie” is a gas.
Heidenreich’s cast of 25 middle schoolers in grades 6-8 have been in rehearsals since September, polishing the story of an Elvis-like teen idol, Conrad Birdie, who has been recently drafted into the Army. His manager, Albert, and trusty assistant, Rosie, come up with a publicity stunt that will hopefully swell Albert’s struggling talent agency’s coffers — a goodbye kiss with contest winner and Conrad Birdie fan, Kim MacAfee of Sweet Apple, Ohio. From that delightfully unlikely premise spins a show that includes break-ups and make-ups, jealousy and reconciliation, meddling and mayhem. Oh, yes, and there are lively song and dance numbers galore.
“‘Bye Bye Birdie’ has always been on my radar, and this year it just felt like the perfect time to do it,” Heidenreich said. “The show is timeless, silly and has so many amazing roles for teens. What could be more perfect for our first musical with a full cast since COVID hit? Be prepared to be in stitches. It’s the most ridiculous and fun show I have directed since being at the helm of YPT.”
And with the reader’s kind permission, this reporter must reveal her connection with this show. “Birdie” was the first musical she ever appeared in, playing, as a senior at Glenelg High School in Maryland in 1975, Doris MacAfee. She still knows all the words to every song in the show. This confession can be construed as bias, but once the reader has left the opera house following YPT’s production, any ling-standing affinity for the show will be deeply understood.
“Bye Bye Birdie” opened on Broadway on April 14, 1960, and played for 607 performances at the Martin Beck Theatre (later at the 54th Street and the Shubert theatres), starring Chita Rivera as Rosie and Dick Van Dyke as Albert. The show played for 268 performances in London at Her Majesty's Theatre. In 2009, it was revived on Broadway at Henry Miller’s Theatre. The show won Tonys for Dick Van Dyke as Albert, and for Best Musical, as well as Best Choreography for director and choreographer Gower Champion, in addition to a host of other nominations.
Critics delighted in the musical. The LA Times said, “A rollicking musical firmly rooted in the ’50s, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ has been popular since its 1960 Broadway debut. Michael Stewart's scripts holds up ... the tunes are eminently hummable ... the show stopped as individual scenes received ovations from the capacity audience.”
The Chicago Sun-Times swooned, too, calling “Birdie,” “A superbly stylish throwback to the 1950s! Genuine fun, fizz and frenzy ... total silliness.”
The YPT cast is:
Piper Allen: Margie/Ensemble
Elijah Aumiller: Conrad Birdie
Althea Bordogna: Reporter 2/Ensemble
Celia Chaffin: Mrs. Peterson/Ensemble
Ruby Cieciuch: Helen/Sad Girl/Ensemble
Will DiFiore: Mr. Mayor/Freddie/Ensemble
Jane Fox: Deborah Sue/Ensemble
Lori Gleria: Nancy/Gloria Rasputin/Ensemble
Zoe Hampton: Ursula Merkle/Ensemble
Hugh Hatcher: Albert Peterson
Rita Hynes: Mrs. Merkle/Ensemble
Vivian Julia: Edna, The Mayor’s Wife/Ensemble
Alyssa Neumann: Hugo Peabody/Ensemble
Sydney Martin: Kim MacAfee/Ensemble
Caroline Merritt: Reporter 1/Ensemble
Liv Minnehan: Mrs. MacAfee/Ensemble
Teagan O’Dell: Mrs. Johnson/Ensemble
Sonja Rikkers: Alice/Ensemble
Gunnar Robinson: Mr. MacAfee/Ensemble
Eleanor Rosen: Penelope/Ensemble
Zander Sante: Randolph MacAfee/Ensemble
Annabelle Starr: Rosie Alvarez
Bode Starr: Harvey Johnson/Ensemble
Evan Stogner: Karl/Ed Sullivan/Ensemble
Pepper Tyson: Suzie/Ensemble
Heidenreich’s stellar crew is Buff Hooper in set design, Tommy Wince in lighting design, Colin Casanova in sound design, and Traci Baize in costume design.
“Bye Bye Birdie” runs Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Tickets for adults are $15, children 18 and under are $12 and lap children are free. Tickets cost $1 more at the door.
The Sheridan Arts Foundation has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of its staff, patrons, and cast and crew. Molekule air purifiers and hand sanitizer stations are dispersed throughout the building, at the door, and everyone ages two and up must wear a mask while inside the building, per county public health mandate.
For tickets and more information, visit SheridanOperaHouse.com or call 970-728-6363, ext. 3.
