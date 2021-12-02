play

The cast of “Bye Bye Birdie” rehearses “The Telephone Song,” in preparation for this weekend’s run of the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre production. (Courtesy photo)

When the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre Director Leah Heidenreich says “Bye Bye Birdie” is timeless, there is nothing hackneyed about her assessment. The musical, which will be performed at the Sheridan Opera House Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly by YPT’s middle school-aged cast, is a loving send-up of cherished American cultural touchstones — youth, rock ’n’ roll, the golden 1950s and parents who just don’t get it. Studded with upbeat music and rocking dance numbers, “Birdie” is a gas.

Heidenreich’s cast of 25 middle schoolers in grades 6-8 have been in rehearsals since September, polishing the story of an Elvis-like teen idol, Conrad Birdie, who has been recently drafted into the Army. His manager, Albert, and trusty assistant, Rosie, come up with a publicity stunt that will hopefully swell Albert’s struggling talent agency’s coffers — a goodbye kiss with contest winner and Conrad Birdie fan, Kim MacAfee of Sweet Apple, Ohio. From that delightfully unlikely premise spins a show that includes break-ups and make-ups, jealousy and reconciliation, meddling and mayhem. Oh, yes, and there are lively song and dance numbers galore.

“‘Bye Bye Birdie’ has always been on my radar, and this year it just felt like the perfect time to do it,” Heidenreich said. “The show is timeless, silly and has so many amazing roles for teens. What could be more perfect for our first musical with a full cast since COVID hit? Be prepared to be in stitches. It’s the most ridiculous and fun show I have directed since being at the helm of YPT.”

And with the reader’s kind permission, this reporter must reveal her connection with this show. “Birdie” was the first musical she ever appeared in, playing, as a senior at Glenelg High School in Maryland in 1975, Doris MacAfee. She still knows all the words to every song in the show. This confession can be construed as bias, but once the reader has left the opera house following YPT’s production, any ling-standing affinity for the show will be deeply understood.

“Bye Bye Birdie” opened on Broadway on April 14, 1960, and played for 607 performances at the Martin Beck Theatre (later at the 54th Street and the Shubert theatres), starring Chita Rivera as Rosie and Dick Van Dyke as Albert. The show played for 268 performances in London at Her Majesty's Theatre. In 2009, it was revived on Broadway at Henry Miller’s Theatre. The show won Tonys for Dick Van Dyke as Albert, and for Best Musical, as well as Best Choreography for director and choreographer Gower Champion, in addition to a host of other nominations.

Critics delighted in the musical. The LA Times said, “A rollicking musical firmly rooted in the ’50s, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ has been popular since its 1960 Broadway debut. Michael Stewart's scripts holds up ... the tunes are eminently hummable ... the show stopped as individual scenes received ovations from the capacity audience.”

The Chicago Sun-Times swooned, too, calling “Birdie,” “A superbly stylish throwback to the 1950s! Genuine fun, fizz and frenzy ... total silliness.”

The YPT cast is:

Piper Allen: Margie/Ensemble

Elijah Aumiller: Conrad Birdie

Althea Bordogna: Reporter 2/Ensemble

Celia Chaffin: Mrs. Peterson/Ensemble

Ruby Cieciuch: Helen/Sad Girl/Ensemble

Will DiFiore: Mr. Mayor/Freddie/Ensemble

Jane Fox: Deborah Sue/Ensemble

Lori Gleria: Nancy/Gloria Rasputin/Ensemble

Zoe Hampton: Ursula Merkle/Ensemble

Hugh Hatcher: Albert Peterson

Rita Hynes: Mrs. Merkle/Ensemble

Vivian Julia: Edna, The Mayor’s Wife/Ensemble

Alyssa Neumann: Hugo Peabody/Ensemble

Sydney Martin: Kim MacAfee/Ensemble

Caroline Merritt: Reporter 1/Ensemble

Liv Minnehan: Mrs. MacAfee/Ensemble

Teagan O’Dell: Mrs. Johnson/Ensemble

Sonja Rikkers: Alice/Ensemble

Gunnar Robinson: Mr. MacAfee/Ensemble

Eleanor Rosen: Penelope/Ensemble

Zander Sante: Randolph MacAfee/Ensemble

Annabelle Starr: Rosie Alvarez

Bode Starr: Harvey Johnson/Ensemble

Evan Stogner: Karl/Ed Sullivan/Ensemble

Pepper Tyson: Suzie/Ensemble

Heidenreich’s stellar crew is Buff Hooper in set design, Tommy Wince in lighting design, Colin Casanova in sound design, and Traci Baize in costume design.

“Bye Bye Birdie” runs Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Tickets for adults are $15, children 18 and under are $12 and lap children are free. Tickets cost $1 more at the door.

The Sheridan Arts Foundation has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of its staff, patrons, and cast and crew. Molekule air purifiers and hand sanitizer stations are dispersed throughout the building, at the door, and everyone ages two and up must wear a mask while inside the building, per county public health mandate.

For tickets and more information, visit SheridanOperaHouse.com or call 970-728-6363, ext. 3.