If the seasons had personalities, Hal Adler says, “I think winter would be an introvert, and spring would be an extrovert.”
This weekend brings the third seasonal concert that Adler has presided over as artistic director of the Telluride Choral Society. He’s titled this performance for the exuberant, irrepressible feeling the arrival of spring heralds, and, more specifically, how the choral society intends to express that in two performances at Christ Church (“Make a Joyful Sound”).
But “spring” would not be so thrilling if it didn’t serve as a contrast with the darkness that preceded it. Indeed, the Choral Society’s two seasonal concerts, WinterSing and SpringSing, court darkness, and contrast it with the coming light, both metaphorical and (at this time of year, especially) literal.
The Vernal Equinox is still almost a week away: we’re still in winter, yet we can almost taste the spring.
“One of the things about the seasons in Telluride,” Adler said with a chuckle, “is that they’re very ‘in your face.’ They’re wonderfully, unstoppingly, insanely colorful. We’re coming out of a very dark, late winter — it seemed like winter especially before the clocks changed last weekend, and things felt closed down. There’s a transformational quality to spring that drives the experience of it: things come back to life. That’s the seed of the theme, ‘Make a Joyful Sound.’ Moving from a place of pain to a place of healing; from scarcity to abundance.”
For example, together with the young Choristers this weekend, the adult Chorale will perform “Wanting Memories,” which was written by Dr. Ysaye Marie Barnwell, and recorded by the Black singing group Sweet Honey In the Rock.
“It’s about the loss of a loved one, and the yearning of a connection to the loved one,” Adler said. “And the coming to peace that, through the love you have experienced with this person, they’ve not gone away.”
“I’m sitting here wanting memories to teach me/To see the beauty in the world through my own eyes,” the lyrics go. “I thought that you were gone, but now I know you’re with me,” the voice “that whispers all I need to hear.”
The website Inspired Choir called “Wanting Memories” “one of those pieces that gets in your ear and never leaves. The kind of song that makes you happy and somehow sad at the same time.”
The adult Chorale will sing “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” “which was written by Dolly Parton, performed by The Wailin’ Jennys and transcribed by our own (choir vocalist and musician) Dalen Stevens,” Adler said. “We’ll perform ‘Amazing Grace.’”
They’ll also perform “The Storm Is Passing Over,” a hymn by Charles Albert Tindley published in 1905, which “draws on the imagery of storm and sea, especially the biblical account of Jesus calming the sea in Matthew 8:23-27,” according to Hymnology (“The stars have disappeared, and distant lights are dim,” a verse begins, “My soul is filled with fears, the seas are breaking in. I hear the Master cry, ‘Be Not Afraid, ‘tis I,’ and the storm is passing over, Hallelujah!”).
There will be a performance of Ubi Caritas, a Latin piece that is “a prayer for peace for all beings, for freedom, for clarity, to understand and surrender to peace, but not in loss.”
There will be more. “We have a few surprises planned,” Adler said slyly.
“There’s a whole universe of music” to choose from, he added, “some of it 400 years old, some of it 14 minutes old,” that he has been listening to, and winnowing, on his Spotify playlist for this concert for months now, “while I’m walking, or working out, or doing dishes.”
“That’s part of the job: to plan ahead and make this feel like it’s in the moment,” he said. “What’s great is that no matter what the era, there’s potential across all of that time for deeply transcendent sound. That’s what we’re after: Impact. Transcendence. Change.”
A contrast between life and death, this reporter remarked.
“Yes,” Adler agreed. “When it comes down to it.”
The Telluride Choral Society performs ‘Make a Joyful Sound’ on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Christ Church. Artistic Director Hal Adler will conduct the Chorale, and Elizabeth Forsythe will lead the Choristers, with accompaniment by pianist Susan Ensor and percussionist Dan Molloy. For more information, visit telluridechoralsociety.org.
