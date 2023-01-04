The first Art Walk of the New Year is tonight, “first Art Walk after a snowstorm, too,” Austin Halpern, programs director at Telluride Arts, said. “It feels like everybody’s been hunkered down. This is a chance to get out, explore town, and ring in 2023” while enjoying new works of art.
You don’t have to get out, of course. Telluride Art Walk will come to you, in the form of a just-published Winter-Spring 2023 Gallery Guide you can pick up any time at a local gallery during a stroll, or, for that matter, view on your screen (find it at tinyurl.com/yz9rkcex).
The publication offers a brief description of participating venues, and a map of where to find them around town. You might use it to guide you to — for example — Shannon Foley Henn’s “super-fun, colorful” show, titled “Apres Ski,” at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery. The exhibit, a pop-art take on “Telluride’s two main cultural identities,” Halpern said, “skiing and music,” reflects the years the artist has spent working with musicians (she started a rock-and-roll cancer foundation, and has organized “adventure concerts” at Everest Basecamp and on Mt. Fuji).
The series of acrylics-on-canvas “is primarily portraits of musicians wearing ski goggles,” Halpern said. “Shannon’s background is in music production, and she’s worked with a number of the musical artists you’ll see on our walls. The show’s been a great kickoff for winter.”
Another jaunty introduction to the cool season is on display at WOOF! Telluride. The gallery’s title is a nod to the by-now-iconic “Gondogola” series of glossy, well-behaved-and-outfitted retrievers aboard the local gondola, by photographer Mary Kenez. The place itself, which includes a collection of photographs and paintings by locals “that represents the ever-so-active, hippy-happy…sometimes quirky Telluridian lifestyle,” has moved: it can now be found at 134 E. Colorado Ave, just a few blocks from Town Park.
“It’s a great location,” Halpern said, “definitely the best, at least in my memory, location that Mary’s ever had.”
“Another new Art Walk venue,” Halpern added, “is Between the Covers.” The bookstore’s relocation, to a wide-open, light-filled space just south of its former locale, is just as much a place for conversations and gatherings with friends (at the new Bruno Café) as it is a repository for books. It’s also a spot ideally suited for displaying art, and this month, works by Lara Porzak, a fine-art photographer who uses analog methods to capture her images, are on display.
Also new about this month’s Art Walk: the event has exploded beyond the confines of the box canyon even more. “For years, it was just the Rinkevich Gallery,” owned by local Margaret Rinkevich, and featuring tribal sculpture, jewelry, scarves and works-on-paper as well as Rinkevich’s own abstract paintings, that participated in Art Walk, Halpern said.
“Today, four Mountain Village venues” — Rinkevich Gallery, Telluride Distilling Company, Communion Wine Bar and The Cabins at Mountain Village — “are listed in the gallery guide.”
“We are thrilled to see more galleries participating” in ArtWalk, Molly Norton, Mountain Village’s Community Engagement Coordinator, said. “Ever since we collaborated with Telluride Arts on The Cabins public art installation in November of 2021, we’ve been looking for more ways to promote the arts in Mountain Village, and hope to share some other ideas we have brewing in the coming months.”
On the other hand, why wait? “The recently-formed Public Art Commission has approved a light show by Mindbender Art and the Madeline Hotel,” which is on view right now, at the Mountain Village Ice Rink, at 6 p.m. daily, Norton added. What’s more, the commission “just approved a request for a snow sculpture in Heritage Plaza,” to be constructed soon, on Martin Luther King weekend.
This weekend brings additional opportunities to purchase handmade works of art, and local comestibles, in Mountain Village, as well. A Winter Market, in Conference Center Plaza, debuts tomorrow and will be open Fridays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., through the end of this month. The idea for one “has been floated…for some time now,” following the continued success of Market on the Plaza in summertime, Norton explained. Snow could be in the forecast Friday, but no worries. “Our vendors will have tents, and we’ll have heaters and hot chocolate,” Norton said — and Mountain Village has yet another place to celebrate the winter season, with more on the way.
