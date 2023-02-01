Wednesday, Feb. 1

1) Academy-Award nominated film ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is showing through Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m.

2) Mark your culinary calendar: Ayurveda-Inspired Cooking: Veggie Meals with a Twist, hosted by Babsi Glanznig in the Ah Haa School’s lofty culinary kitchen, is Thursdays through Feb. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.

Thursday, Feb. 2

1) Local artist Julie Smith offers an in-depth look at painted flowers in ‘The Flower: Not Just Another Pretty Face.’ The Ah Haa class for ages 18 and up meets Thursdays through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.

2) Participating galleries and venues stay open to exhibit new works during  Telluride Art Walk this evening from 5-8 p.m. Visit telluridearts.org to see what’s on.

3) The Telluride Gold Kings perform at the New Sheridan Historic Bar tonight from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

1) The Young People’s Theater presents ‘Chicago: The Musical’ at the Sheridan Opera House tonight. Show time is 6 p.m.

2) The Telluride Gold Kings perform today at Altezza, the Peaks, from 4-7 p.m.

3) Slate Gray artist Topher Straus hosts an evening for artists who’d like to learn about marketing their work. The get-together, at the Ah Haa School, is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at ahaa.org.

Saturday, Feb. 3

1) The grand opening of Mountain Lodge’s new on-mountain bar (located off Double Cabin run) is today from 12-4 p.m. Stop by for free food, live music and drinks.

2) The Young People’s Theater performs ‘Chicago: The Musical’ again tonight at 6 p.m. in the Sheridan Opera House. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.

3) The Valley Symphony Associations presents ‘Young People: Be Inspired!’ tat 7:30 p.m. in the Montrose Pavilion. The performance includes a new work by a young composer who grew up in Ridgway, and attends Berklee College of Music, and will offer a young composer from the audience the chance to create a new work, right on-stage. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Visit valleysymphony.net to learn more.

4) Elder Grown is in concert this evening at Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater. Show time is 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4

1) If you missed it, today offers a last chance to catch ‘Chicago,’ presented by the Young People’s Theater in the Sheridan Opera House, at 2 p.m. 

2) The matinee performance of ‘Young Composers: Be Inspired!’ from the Valley Symphony is at the Montrose Pavilion at 3 p.m. Visit valleysymphony.net to learn more.

Monday, Feb. 6

1) The non-profit Bright Futures hosts drop-in English Classes for Advanced Level Students Monday and Wednesday evenings through the end of March at Telluride Middle/High School from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn more by phoning 970-728-2437.

2) The British drama ‘Living,’ starring Bill Nighy, is at the Nugget Theatre this week. The film screens nightly through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

1) Wendy Videlock is the special guest reader tonight at this month’s gathering of the Bardic Trails Zoom Poetry Circle. The reading begins at 7 p.m. (visit telluridelibrary.org/events to receive a link). There’ll be a chance for audience members to read a poem, or say a few words of their choosing, following Videlock’s performance (the poetic prompt, for those who wish, is ‘awakening’).

2) Bright Futures offers a free parenting workshop tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Wilkinson Public Library on an urgent topic: sleep strategies! The get-together is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

3) Brett Dennen and John Craigie are in concert tomorrow in the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.; visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets. Judy Collins performs 'Winter Stories' in the opera house Thursday with Americana band Chatham County Line. 