Wednesday, June 22
1) Market on the Plaza is at Heritage Plaza today, featuring local produce, meats, original artisan creations and a free, family friendly show beginning at 11 a.m. The market is open until 4 p.m.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a meeting of the Teen LGBTQIA Book Club at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
3) Dan Navarro is in concert at the Sherbino Theater tonight. Jamie Lin Wilson of The Trishas is the opener. Sets are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
1) CSU geographer and professor Jason Sibold gives a talk on the health of the local forests this afternoon at the Wilkinson Public Library. Sibold’s presentation, which is sponsored by Sheep Mountain Alliance and the San Miguel Watershed Coalition, begins at 5:30 p.m.
2) The mountain bike film ‘Esperanto,’ from Teton Gravity Research, screens twice this evening at the Sheridan Opera House, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
3) Vaudeville Returns: It’s an evening of poetry, music, comedy and dance tonight in the Transfer Warehouse. Curated by Telluride Theatre, the show(s) start at 7 p.m.
Friday, June 24
1) Doubly delicious: two farmers markets are open today, in Ridgway’s Town Park, and on Oak St. in downtown Telluride, where the market goes from 10:30-4 p.m.
2) Telluride Theatre presents a Books Alive! performance this morning at Telluride’s market at 11 a.m.
3) Daniel Rodriguez, a cofounder of the late, great Nederland band Elephant Revival, performs tonight at Reflection Plaza from 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
1) Ridgway Riverfest is today in Rollans Park from 12-5 p.m., featuring watery games, a silent auction, and live music by the Jack Hadley Band.
2) Start your morning in Ridgway with a low-key race to support Riverfest. The Trail Town 5 & 10 begins at 7:30 p.m. at 240 Palomino Trail (race 5 or 10 miles, your choice). Registration is at 6:30 a.m.
3) The Ouray International Film Festival takes place this weekend at the Wright Opera House; visit ourayfilmfestival.com to see a schedule.
Sunday, June 26
1) ‘Shrek: The Musical,’ will be performed this afternoon at the 4H Event Center in Ridgway at 3 p.m. by Ouray County's new theatrical troupe. Learn more at minervawest.org.
2) School of Rock is in concert at the Sheridan Opera House Sunday at 6:30 p.m.; the performance is a benefit for the parent organization’s scholarship fund.
Monday, June 27
1) Grades 4-6 are invited to a tie-dye session for tweens today at the Wilkinson Public Library, beginning at 1 p.m.
2) Enjoy a deep discussion of a seminal album Monday during a Listening Club session, and eat free pizza too! The talk takes place at the Telluride Music Company at 6 p.m.; learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) The Teens Cook session at the library tomorrow is grandly titled, ‘Make It Big!' Drop on by and make it so Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 28
1) The subject is water awareness, and the instructor is a member of the U.S. Forest Service, at this week’s Discovery Tuesday session in the Wilkinson Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
2) Watch artists from all over the U.S. take inspiration (and take to their easels) in downtown Telluride starting today (there’ll be several opportunities to purchase their works later in the week). Learn more at telluridepleinair.com.
3) The Sugar Thieves are in concert tonight at the Sherbino Theater in shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
