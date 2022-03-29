After two years of successfully hosting online and hybrid festivals, Mountainfilm, the longest-running documentary film festival, will celebrate its 44th year of indomitable spirit back in the heart of the San Juan mountains May 26-30 by returning to a complete, in-person festival.
“We’re back! This is a very special year for Mountainfilm,” executive director Sage Martin said in a recent news release. “We are so grateful to be returning to a full in-person festival, and we invite our local community to join us and share in a weekend full of adventure, inspiration, passion and activism. Mountainfilm promises to deliver that much-needed dose of post-pandemic inspiration and stoke.”
Mountainfilm has already slated over 130 films to be screened over the course of the four-day festival. In addition to screening leading independent documentary films from around the world, the festival returns to hosting a multi-day speaker series on contemporary issues facing our world and society, art and photography exhibits, early morning coffee talks, outdoor programs, book signings, an ice cream social, student programs, and the closing picnic award ceremony. Presentations and panels are scheduled throughout the Memorial Day weekend event with a wide diversity of special guests, ranging from artists and adventurers to journalists and activists.
This year’s program will also feature the Minds Moving Mountains Speaker Series with renowned filmmakers, activists, artists and visionaries, including this year’s guest director Jeff Orlowski-Yang, Rick Ridgeway, James Balog, Nalini Nadkarni, Woodwell Climate Research Center scientists, a special Grist Fixer conversation and more.
Orlowski-Yang is no stranger to the documentary film world with two Sundance award-winning films, “Chasing Ice” (Mountainfilm 2012) and “Chasing Coral” (Mountainfilm 2017), and two Emmys on his resume. He is also the director of “The Social Dilemma” (2020), a film heralded for sounding the alarm on the dangerous impact of social networking.
“The themes of Jeff's films are closely aligned with Mountainfilm's ethos. We're excited to feature his work to round out our programming for this upcoming festival,” festival director Suzan Beraza, who noted that Orlowski-Yang will also help set the tone of the festival with special program picks and presentations, previously shared.
The 2022 Mountainfilm festival will showcase films that speak to both environmental and social issues, which are two themes Orlowski-Yang knows well. His films “Chasing Ice” and “Chasing Coral” speak to the alarming disappearance of some of Earth’s most valuable ecosystems — glaciers and coral reefs — while “The Social Dilemma” zeros in on the reprogramming of civilization through social media.
“One of the things I've always loved about the doc film community is that it's filled with people who care. And Mountainfilm brings together a space and a community that allows you to go deep and explore issues that matter,” Orlowski-Yang, who first attended Mountainfilm in 2012 and has returned several times since, previously said. “There's something special about the place and the people that makes me want to come back for more.”
Passes for the festival are available online at mountainfilm.org; however, for those who are unable to purchase a pass this year, don’t despair. Mountainfilm is stoked to continue offering free events throughout the weekend, including four nights of free movies at Base Camp, the state-of-the-art outdoor theater in Telluride Town Park. All films begin at 8:30 p.m., and the audience is encouraged to bring warm layers and low-backed chairs. Additionally, Mountainfilm After the Fest gives online access to most of the films showcased over the festival weekend. Passes for the online offering are also now available on the Mountainfilm website.
Beraza added to be sure and check out the many free events happening during Mountainfilm.
“It’s a way of thanking the community that has given so much to the festival over its 44-year history,” Beraza said. “Mountainfilm wouldn’t exist without Telluride. We will always keep that local spirit alive.”
