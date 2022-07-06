There’s something strange happening inside the Ah Haa School for the Arts. Nestled on the corner of West Pacific Avenue and South Fir Street, passersby can typically peek into the Silver Jack Building’s windows and see the art-making spaces from the sidewalk. But on July 15-17, ordinary will be the last word that comes to mind as people step into the “creative chaos,” as it’s been dubbed, of the Ah Haa HAHA.
The multi-sensory experience is a new fundraiser for the school, as all proceeds from tickets, art sales through the HAHA’s curated gift shop and sponsorship of the event go a long way in supporting tuition assistance and programing. Tickets can be purchased at ahhaa.org/events/haha. This is the first year the school is changing up the traditional auction format in favor for a more interactive fundraiser.
“In the past year, we moved into this amazing new building, and we love it. And we're worried that a lot of people haven't had a chance to come in yet,” said Kris Kwasniewski, the school’s arts exhibitions manager who co-curated HAHA alongside events manager Christin Marcos. “ … While we would love to be able to do the auction, our space really isn't conducive to that kind of an activity, so we thought, instead, we should do something that had a party in every room. So people can bounce from room to room and see different people and different art. And we thought it would be really fun and exciting and interactive. And it just sort of turned into the HAHA, which is an immersive art experience where we have national, international, local and regional artists taking over every single space in the building to create immersive, interactive art exhibitions.”
Participating artists are Addi Somekh, Christopher Warren, Finn Thompson, Flair Robinson, Molly Perrault Daniels, Niki Dionne, Pneuhaus, Rachel Burke, Scott Upshur, Squidsoup, Walker Mettling and Wendy Roloson.
The third floor Sky Deck rooftop will be transformed by UK’s renowned interactive arts collective Squidsoup. The group’s newest work, “Circular Echoes,” makes its U.S. exhibition debut at the HAHA, emitting shifting light and mysterious sound from undulating orbs. Pneuhaus, a Rhode Island-based design studio, brings their Street Seats to Ah Haa’s third floor Launchpad, creating a playful lounge filled with geometric inflatables encouraging visitors to enjoy communal bouncy experiences.
On the second floor, Australia’s craft queen Burke creates a colorful explosion of tinsel or a “tinstellation” in the X Room. Next door in the Transformation Painting Studio, Texas-based textile artist Dionne, translates the playful process of turning strangers into friends by creating plush, seven-foot-tall interactive figures. Visitors can move, arrange and play with their new friends while enjoying cocktails.
In Ah Haa’s exhibition space, Mettling, of Providence Comics Consortium, presents “WEIRD SPACE CARNIVAL!,” an experience that features mixing and matching illustrated creature body parts, as well as a monster planetarium crawl space of imagination.
Colorado-based artists Warren, Roloson, Daniels and Robinson convert the first-floor classrooms into exaggerated topographic mountainscapes, sculptural “Woolly Caverns,” and oversized stacking-rocks and mixed-material chandeliers. Somekh — the most innovative, prolific and well-traveled balloon artist in the world — and Thompson, a balloon arts prodigy, transform the lobby and hallways into a “balloniverse” of color and texture.
As the interior transforms, so does the exterior, with the projection mapping of filmmaker Upshur. The kinetic image mapping will create a visually powerful large-scale experience for visitors and passersby in advance of the event dates.
“Flair Robinson is turning the entire studio into an incredible textile cave with stalactites and stalagmites, furry fungi and all sorts of just bananas things. And every time we walk through that space with her, my brain explodes. It's going to be so amazing. Flair thrives when she is giving something that is large scale, and we have given her maybe the biggest,” Kwasniewski said. “ … I really think that when you walk into the ceramics room, there's no part of you that's going to think it's a ceramics room that's been transformed. You're going to be like, ‘Where am I? What planet is this,’ which will be really fun.”
Warren, who specializes in creating art inspired by topographical maps, appreciated the opportunity to “just run with that” in a much larger space than he’s used to working in.
“I had some ideas for art projects I wanted to try, but never had the space or the venue, so I jumped at the opportunity to try out some new techniques, and I’m really happy with the results,” he said. “I’m most excited to see the project finished and installed. I haven’t been able to see all of these pieces I’ve created put together in one space, so I’m really excited to see how it transforms the room and what the experience is walking through these technicolor landscapes.”
The weekend event is open to all ages and includes Little Giggles July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for kids ages 5-12.
Marcos is excited to treat the community to such a one-of-a-kind experience and fundraiser next weekend. While her and Kwasniewski joked that they’ve been living at the school recently in preparing everything for opening night, she’s glad everyone involved has approached it with such enthusiasm. Marcos hinted HAHA may be here to stay, too.
“When Kris and I conceived this idea, we had no idea what the reception was going to be when we were asking artists to participate. But honestly, most of the artists were thrilled to participate. And we have a list of artists that couldn't participate this year that are ready for 2023. So we're very hopeful that HAHA will live on,” she said.
For more information, visit ahhaa.org.
