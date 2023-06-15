Sam Bush on bluegrass and friendships over 50 years in Telluride

How many people have been to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival all 50 years? Okay, let’s make this a little easier: Raise your hand if you’ve maintained a relationship of 50 years or more.
For the record, Sam Bush’s hand is up, but not because of his 49-year relationship with the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, he still has a year to go before hitting that half-century mark. It’s fitting that the only longer relationship leaping to Bush’s mind is his 50 years with Ol’ Hoss, his 1937 Gibson F-5 mandolin that he got from Norman Blake in 1973.
“As far as festivals, this is the only one,” Bush told the Planet from his home in Tennessee, a few days before starting his annual trek to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. “It’s just amazing that when you take 50 years — people have no idea of all the hurdles that first Fred Shellman and then later Planet Bluegrass have had to jump through to keep this festival going.”
The Sam Bush Band takes to the main stage on Saturday night, 9 to 11:30 p.m., following a full day of festival performers including Mary Chapin Carpenter, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas and more.
Popular lore has it that Shellman and his fellow promoters in the Fall Creek Band — Kooster McAllister, John “Picker” Herndon and J.B. Matteotti — started the festival as a way to get Bush’s band, New Grass Revival, to Telluride after seeing them play in Winfield, Kan.
New Grass showed up the second year — the only non-Colorado band on the bill — and Bush hasn’t missed one since, playing with everyone from John Hartford, Doc Watson and Bill Monroe to Little Feat, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Phil Lesh, Susan Tedeschi, Leon Russell, Linda Ronstadt, Jean-Luc Ponty and scores more.
“When we got there in the middle of the night, finally stumbled our way into the Manitou Inn, there were four keys laying on the desk with a note saying, ‘New Grass guys, welcome to Telluride!’” Bush recalled. “It was as if we had found an audience that was accepting of everything, all types of music, and it seemed to go with wide-open Colorado that people have wide attitudes of wanting to accept.”
The “flatlanders from Kentucky,” as Bush refers to the group, had barely been west, and never so deep in the mountains.
“It was like being in Switzerland. As we played on stage, it was overwhelming as we looked out,” he said. “Sometimes you get caught up looking at the mountains, and you realize you really enjoy where you’re at.”
Bush’s near-half century headlining the festival has made a lot of people enjoy where they’re at, and even inspired a significant segment to put down roots in this non-traditional soil nurturing Telluride’s unique take on bluegrass.
New Grass Revival was the first band to boast of a national following to be booked in Town Park, but they were a perfect fit, as the festival became a haven for contemporary musicians pushing the boundaries of the roots music they’d grown up with and adding an infusion of the musical influences shaping a new generation.
“It was like Bill Monroe getting together with Aretha Franklin and taking a trip to Jamaica,” Bela Fleck would say of his time in the band that defined, and was defined by, Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
“Telluride gave us a sense of freedom,” Bush recalled. “We started telling all our pals — Bryan Bowers, Peter Rowan, John Hartford and Steve Goodman.”
The first four bands couldn’t have been more diverse — New Grass Revival, the Ophelia Swing Band with Tim O’Brien, Washboard Chaz and Dan Sadowsky (Pastor Mustard), Liberty and Mountain Magic with Chris Daniels on the banjo.
“We made friends for life,” Bush said of the folks they met their first year in 1975.
Shellman was the driving force behind the festival, ushering it to its stature as the definitive genre-busting musical force that epitomized the progressive revival in roots music.
“Fred really was in love with music,” Bush said of the festival’s founder. “His love of different types of music is what led to the variety that has been the linchpin of this festival.”
Bush shared the irony so many festivarians experience over the course of the four-day festival, ostensibly drawn together by bluegrass, but taking an expanded musical sensibility and renewing it each solstice.
“Even though it's called bluegrass, the first time I ever heard the greatness of Willis Alan Ramsey was because he was brought to Telluride,” Bush marveled. “And Steve Goodman — I met Steve in 1970. He was one of Fred’s favorites. There was a variety of different types of music that established itself right off the bat. It wasn’t just all bluegrass, or all country, or all rock — it was variety within the styles of acoustic music. And that has certainly prevailed throughout the years.”
Shellman and current Telluride Bluegrass Festival Director Craig Ferguson clearly shared the eclectic range of genres that find harmony in the annual echoes of the box canyon convergence.
“A lot of young acts that may have been brought in in the last 20 years, it’s because Craig heard about and sought them out and was looking for something,” Bush explained. “Craig brought in a more business-like approach to running the festival, the behind-the-scenes business that we the audience or musicians don’t see. That’s why this still works.”
For the average festivarian, there are more musical highlights in a single four-day weekend than the average brain can contain, so asking Bush to highlight a half century of memories is a gargantuan order, but there are standouts that still stir his mind.
“One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen there was Paco de Lucia — and the dancers, wow!” Bush exclaimed, remembering the flamenco guitarist’s Telluride appearance. “The festival is way opened up. Of course, there are bluegrass artists at the festival, but it’s so wide open that it could include David Byrne in later years.”
Talk about dancing!
Byrne’s stage show was like no other, a quality that rings true for countless “only-in-Telluride” moments.
There was a time when an all-women, tongue-in-cheek band — The Boomchicks — came into existence in Telluride and embodied a statement of solidarity in response to a frequent “Where are the women?” query.
Audience members had called out, “Where are the women?” during one of Bush’s epic end-of-set jams with about 20 musicians, all men, on stage with him.
Bush was among the rare male performers to don a dress and jam with The Boomchicks, and thankfully representation has grown to the point where virtuoso women instrumentalists and singer-songwriters are as ubiquitous as the men.
“The Boomchicks might be banned in the state of Tennessee,” Bush joked of his drag grass days.
And favorites aside, the chance to play with Bush’s own short list of rock icons are also standout moments.
“I got to play my electric mandolin with Tedeschi Trucks, and, boy, when you’re standing there, trading with Derek Trucks, it’s a moment of truth. For me, that was really rock ‘n’ roll,” Bush recalled. “And there was the one time [French jazz violinist] Jean-Luc Ponty sat in with our band, and that for me was a lifelong dream.”
With so much of the festival’s identity steeped in looking forward — with the occasional sideways glance — Bush found himself looking back over the past few years, revisiting his musical friendship with John Hartford, and putting out his own tribute album called “Radio John,” released last fall, culling some deep tracks from the Hartford Catalogue and introducing them to a new audience.
Bush first saw Hartford as a kid watching a Saturday afternoon music program out of Nashville. He didn’t catch his name, but on a subsequent visit to Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville, he and his dad came across a Hartford album and started digging in.
Bush would become one of Hartford’s closest collaborators.
“John’s sense of adventure stands out, and the way he would entertain that crowd by himself was amazing,” Bush said. “To be able to spell out the rhythm by dancing as he played three-finger rolls on a banjo. How do you do that? Years later with a wireless mic rig where he would literally walk out into the crowd, this pied piper of Telluride — John was bringing a sense of adventure and fun and entertainment within fine musicianship.”
Hartford’s friendship may never have mattered more than in 1982, when Bush was sidelined with cancer.
Hartford helped stage some benefit concerts for Bush, but it was the personal connection that meant the most.
“Not a lot of people would have known at the time, but John had already been through his first go-around with cancer,” Bush revealed. “He was like a big brother that had been through this and could give me words of encouragement and advice on what you’re dealing with, feelings you might not understand. He was spiritually helping me, just to know that your friends care about you.”
Like Telluride Bluegrass Festival itself, Hartford inspired musical adventure, even if he was doing something too unique to incorporate in one’s own style.
“If I can be part of people hearing these songs for the first time and have them go, ‘Wow, what a great song by this guy named Hartford,’ well, then maybe they, like I did, will dig into the record bins and discover these wonderful songs,” Bush said, encapsulating the ripple effect one takes from Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
After decades spent standing beside Hartford on stages and in studios, Bush decided to play all the musical parts for the album himself — with the exception for the title track, the lone song not penned by Hartford, written by Bush and recorded by his band.
He enlisted the artist William Matthews, who created the album cover for Hartford’s “Mark Twang” album, to borrow from his own design for the 2006 Telluride Bluegrass Festival poster and add Hartford’s signature derby as a fitting 50th festival mile marker from one icon to another.
If Hartford was the spark, Bush has been the torch bearer in chief for the full life of the festival, inspiring it before he ever even played it, and using his flame to ignite the passion for exploration and experimentation in countless other musicians for whom he continues to light the way.
But even on a monumental event like the festival’s 50th, Bush said he has no desire to circle back on his own past.
If you’re hoping for a reunion of the band that ignited the movement, don’t hold your breath.
“We made our mark, and no one loves New Grass Revival more and no one loved being in it more than me,” Bush admitted. “When we made the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2020, for me that kind of put a cap on that. We will play individually together, and we do, but I choose to keep my memory of the way we sounded at that time and enjoy that.”
He allowed a moment of musing about an angel band he and Ol’ Hoss might sit in and jam with one day, if, as they say, Heaven exists.
“Oh, you're assuming I’d be in it?” Bush laughed. “Gosh, it would be a pretty large band. Doc Watson, Tony Rice, Byron Berline, Douglas Dillard, Bill Keith, Vassar Clements, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley — it just goes on and on. John Hartford would sure be there leading the jam.
“If I really think about it, it can be pretty overwhelming,” Bush summed up. “What an amazing bunch of people that have played there and done this. It’s given us all a place to go play, and we all feel the equal importance of that festival when we’re on stage. It’s its own piece, and I’m sure glad to be a part of it.”
