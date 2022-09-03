Local author Kathryn Wilder credits writing for saving her. By sharing her personal story of grief, motherhood and a return to the desert with the story of America’s mustangs in her award-winning book “Desert Chrome: Water, a Women, and Wild Horses in the West,” Wilder found herself again.
“In childhood I learned that writing could soothe me the way reading did, and then I learned that writing could save me. Decades later, when my best friend of 43 years overdosed, my stepfather got terminal cancer and my biological father died of a stroke all within a year and a half, I just kept writing,” she said. “Sometimes it was drivel. Sometimes I could see an essay forming. If I sensed an essay, I would keep at it, and eventually start submitting it to literary reviews. … From bits and pieces, blog posts, an op-ed and essays that could turn into chapters, I started seeing the shape of a book. But it took stumbling across mustangs to really give me a direction. I wanted to learn everything I could, see every wild horse I could, and, well, I wanted to wear them. I mean, I wanted to be inside of them, inside their skeletal and musculature structures, learning their beings from the inside out. While I didn’t accomplish that, I did learn a lot. I applied to the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts with the intention of working on a book about mustangs, which became my thesis, which was an early, necessary version of ‘Desert Chrome.’”
Wilder’s book won the 2022 Colorado Book Award in Creative Nonfiction, a Silver Nautilus Book Award and a National Indie Excellence Award. Her essays have been cited in Best American Essays and have appeared in such publications as High Desert Journal,High Country News, River Teeth, Fourth Genre and many Hawaii magazines. Wilder lives in Disappointment Valley and Dolores in the company of mustangs.
Wilder, as well as local photographer TJ Holmes and her brilliant photos, will be part of Wednesday’s Authors Uncovered series 5:30 p.m. on the Wilkinson Public Library terrace.
“We’ll will be giving a joint presentation about the book and the wild horses who inspired it. Those mustangs live just down the mountain from Telluride in Disappointment Valley’s Spring Creek Basin Herd Management Area (HMA),” Wilder explained. “TJ has documented the herd for 15 years, we both neighbor the HMA, and those horses continue to inspire us to do the work we do. I will read from ‘Desert Chrome.’ TJ will talk about her volunteer work with our local mustangs. Then we will answer questions about horses and writing and almost anything else.”
Wilder was living in Hawaii immersed in a deep-rooted love for the ocean and a relationship with a local activist, but when three key people in her life died, she turned to the Colorado Plateau — with its sagebrush steppes, deep canyons, and desert rivers — which she knows as “country big enough to hold sorrow.”
Searching for grounding within grief, Wilder grappled with a former heroin addiction and the haunting loss of custody of her two sons before mustangs showed her the way out of lost. She ended up in southwestern Colorado on property bordering a mustang herd, which is where she finds connection, friendship, and a new sense of purpose among people who, like her, are magnetically drawn to the wild horses who share their desert home.
“Desert Chrome” illuminates these controversial creatures — their complex history in the Americas, their powerful presence on the landscape, and the means to keep both horses and habitats healthy and wild — and celebrates the animal nature in us all.
Wilder is gracious in gratitude when it comes to the recognition “Desert Chrome” has received since its release.
“I am so thrilled that ‘Desert Chrome’ won the Colorado Book Award in Creative Nonfiction. The competition was stiff, so thrilled to be recognized by Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book. The individuals who make up the organization are wonderfully kind and supportive, and I was like a little kid opening birthday gifts when I got a package from them complete with winning stickers and a beautifully engraved wood plaque,” she said. “I was with my elder son, Ken, when I opened it — the one who didn’t live with me again after I lost custody of him when he was six years old. He tries to be serious and almost gruff with his mother, but he sparkled when he smiled as I showed off each item in the package. My heart is still so very full.
“Receiving a Nautilus Book Award, which honors ‘better books for a better world,’ was also moving, and I feel as proud of the book’s accomplishments as I do of my sons’ successes in life. The book is earning the attention, kind of outside of me, and I stand back and beam. It feels as if people are seeing wild horses in the way I hoped they would — I hoped this book would somehow help mustangs stay wild and free — and winning these awards helps draw attention to the book and therefore to mustangs. I'll admit that I do also appreciate being recognized as a worthy writer.”
