My, how time flies. We’re halfway through the summer and halfway through 2023. This has been an unusually busy summer at the movies with so many franchise films and some big budget films that didn’t perform as expected. Having three big summer films end on cliffhangers was frustrating. It feels like the studios are milking the audience and diluting already shallow stories. The surprise hit of the year has been the animated “Super Mario Bros.” My favorite film of 2023 so far is “Past Lives.”
My favorite summer action film has one of the biggest budgets: “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.”
It’s being held over at The Nugget Theatre in Telluride this week and plays at 6:00 p.m. each day. If you missed my review, you can read it online at either DrinksWithFilms.com, or in the digital Sunday issue of The Telluride Daily Planet. Admission is $11.
The film is well worth your time and for my money, is the best summer action film. Far more creative and intriguing than the final Indiana Jones film, though “The Dial of Destiny” is a must see for Indy fans.
You may venture outside Telluride to catch the two newest summer releases on a weekend that critics have dubbed: Barbenheimer. The bubblegum pink, “Barbie” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is posed to do gangbuster business. “Oppenheimer” from director Christopher Nolan is the more serious, Oscar-buzz film. The juxtaposition of these two big budget, big star-studded films opening on the same weekend will be interesting to watch.
If you’ve watched Tom Cruise run, jump and take a beating already in Mission Impossible, you may want something else to watch at home. There was a pre-release of the Netflix film, “They Cloned Tyrone.” It debuts on Netflix streaming this Friday.
If you’re a fan of Blacksploitation films (“Foxy Brown”, “Shaft”), this film uses that 70’s style and flair. “They Cloned Tyrone” (writer/director Juel Taylor) is a murder mystery where the central character is the murder victim back from the dead. The tagline used throughout the film is a whore, a drug dealer and a pimp have joined forces to find justice for Tyrone.
With a pulpy, science-fiction vibe, there’s a conspiracy underfoot that no amount of Nancy Drew knowledge can untangle. The characters are compelling and well-cast. The troubled star, John Boyega plays Fontaine (Tyrone). He’s been in so many films and tv shows of late but also facing criminal charges. The foxy Yo-Yo is played by Teyonah Parris (“The Marvels”) and she’s very funny. Jamie Foxx steals the show as the pimp Slick Charles. The combination of humor and harrowing misadventures keeps the plot careening toward a dramatic reveal. There’s a surprise star that gives the whole conspiracy plot an ironic twist.
The soundtrack was muddy in parts in my theater screening, but I’m sure that’s not going to be true for the streaming version. The costumes are campy and fun, and the performances are nuanced as well as funny. If you enjoy the work of filmmaker/social commentator, Boots Riley (“I’m A Virgo”, “Sorry to Bother You”), this film has a similar tone and message. Being a Black person in America may not involve a conspiracy of underground scientists, but your life is still a challenge.
Drinks With Films rating: 3 Forties (Old English 800 malt beverage) out of 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.