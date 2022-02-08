Never underestimate the young. They have energy, they have a fresh perspective, and collectively, they possess the power to change the world. Look no further for proof of that passion and commitment to change than at this week’s Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB) Student Fashion Show, which will be staged Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Palm Theatre.
The theme for this year’s show is “The Change Within Us,” and its powerful mission statement — composed by the creative team of artistic directors Francesca Schillachi and Lily Doyle, choreographers Shen Gelbaugh and Mya Walker, and the stylist and fashion acquisition team of Georgia Montalvo and Kaylee Gallegos — speaks to the show’s evolution. The statement reads: “Our vision for this year is to recognize the evolution of the fight against HIV and AIDS. It is also to honor the evolution of the TAB Student Fashion Show from its humble beginnings to the powerful force for change that it is today. The butterflies symbolize change and how a person or situation can grow in a positive way. This show honors and symbolizes the change within us.”
According to TAB Executive Director Jessica Galbo, the student fashion show was inspired years ago by the adult fashion show, a brilliant spectacle that is the cornerstone for the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts to, as its tagline notes, fight, fund and educate. The student show arose when local students wanted to contribute their energy to the fight against HIV/AIDS.
“It was initiated, in part, by board member Sandy McLaughlin when her daughter was in high school,” Galbo said. “The students really took the idea and ran with it, and they really strut their stuff, all for a charitable cause. Now the show is supervised by Jessica Heady and is a constantly evolving and amazing partnership between Telluride High School, Palm Arts and TAB.”
The specter of HIV/AIDS has not gone away. Despite the headline-grabbing COVID-19 pandemic and its dire outcomes, HIV/AIDS remains a scourge, particularly in Africa and the Americas, according to the World Health Organization. Additionally, 37.7 million people globally were living with HIV in 2020, 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV in 2020, and 680 000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2020. Galbo said that students speaking out for education and prevention is crucial.
“Youth groups ages 13-24 have the fastest rates of infection of any group and stigma is still very prevalent,” she said. “To see high school students stand up for the cause is to reduce stigma and encourage testing, these students are true role models. They are ambassadors for change. HIV is preventable but is still not widely discussed. Today HIV is creeping back into youth populations.”
TAB has established a group of “Frontline Partners,” Galbo said, a team of nonprofits that focus on HIV/AIDS. Those groups have been, “disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” and work on the Western Slope, the Front Range and in Africa.
“TAB started a Student HIV Awareness Project that has run three summers in a row,” Galbo said. “It's very successful in bringing local high school students to these partners for meaningful conversations with prevention specialists and professionals. Most recently the project was in Grand Junction to learn about HIV and its impact on different populations. They toured a youth homeless facility, and met with Colorado Health Network and Children's Hospital. A staggering number to know is that over 700,000 people died in 2018 from AIDS. This was before the COVID pandemic.”
This year’s show, which involves more than 75 students ages 15-18, in addition to the creative team, financial manger John O'Neil Johnson, IV and interns Ava Osborne, Taylor Carlson and Owen Doyle are throwing their hearts and skills into the cause.
The fashion acquisition team will adorn their models with donations or loans from Create Club, Heritage, Lily Doyle, Mountainfilm, On Main, Telluride Booster Club, Thespians Society, Second Chance, Telluride Trappings and Toggery, Two Skirts, Rotary Club, Society Telluride and Sublime.
Student show sponsors are Advanced Hydronics, Alpine Bank, CN Designs, Esperanza’s, Lunch Money Telluride and Telluride Properties.
The community, as a whole, too, has stepped in. Community sponsors are Telluride’s Commission for Community Assistance, the Arts and Special Events; IntelliTec College; Johnson Family Foundation; Just For Kids; Saul Zaentz Charitable; San Miguel Count Health Department; Telluride Foundation; Palm Theater, Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association; Rotary Club of Telluride; and Telluride High School.
The show is immensely popular and always sells out, but this year for the first time, there are two shows, Friday and Saturday, to accommodate the demand. Tickets are available at tellurideaidsbenefit.org or telluridepalm.com.
