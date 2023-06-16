This summer the Telluride Ski Resort (Telski) is offering a smorgasbord of summer activities for locals and visitors alike.
From kids camps to canopy tours, and guided trips to tennis clinics, there’s sure to be an adventure to suit every taste.
Lingering snow after epic winter snowfall has resulted in excessive mud accumulation, rendering bike trails unsafe for riding. Consequently, Telski’s bike park will open one week later than originally planned, on Saturday, June 24.
“The snow is inconvenient and adds to our workload to open the park, but we are a ski resort and do not complain about snow,” explained Scott Pittenger, the director of mountain operations.
A lift-served experience with a variety of interconnected freeride, technical and cross-country trails, the bike park is accessible from San Sophia Station and Lift 4, The Village Express, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 8 (weekends only beginning Sept. 23).
Pittenger notes that Crystal Trail, an intermediate “fun, flowy, blue trail” completed late last season, will be available to riders this summer.
Among several special projects riders will see completed throughout the summer, crews will complete the Meridian Trail, which connects the top of Lift 5 to the top of Lift 4 via singletrack.
Trails within the resort’s special-use permitted area (ski area boundary) require riders to purchase an adult or child season pass or a reloadable lift ticket, the funds from which help to maintain, build and expand trails.
Winter season pass holders receive 35% off a bike park season pass.
Riders may also purchase a XC Season Pass with proceeds supporting the nonprofit National Forest Foundation which helps fund trail maintenance efforts in the Uncompahgre National Forest.
Launched in 2021, Telski’s canopy adventure tour, which opened on Saturday, June 17, runs seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with five ziplines, two aerial bridges and two rappels. Each adventure lasts about three hours.
“We’ll be adding some weather shelters on the course this season to better serve customers during stormy and rainy days,” noted Telski Canopy Adventure Manager Dani Laine.
“We see a rise in visitation for both the bike park and the canopy tours right before the Fourth of July, which is also when the seasonal Prospect Basin elk calving closure ends,” added VP of Sales and Marketing Patrick Latcham. “This visitation is sustained until mid-August when many people go back to school.”
Telluride Racquet Club (TRC), located near The Peaks Resort and Spa, hosts private and group lessons, round robins, and tournaments across four red synthetic CaliClay tennis courts and four pickleball courts.
“We have our very own TRC app available from your app store where you can purchase memberships, sign up for lessons, and see everything that we have going on,” noted Director of Racquet Sports Eric Fey.
Telski also offers a variety of specialized guided tours including trekking, climbing the Via Ferrara, off-road 4x4 tours, along with fly fishing, paddleboarding, horseback riding and paragliding adventures.
“Top-a-ten Yurt trips are also a really cool experience where you can go glamping right in our backyard,” Latcham enthused.
Chef and mountain guide Eric Thoren is the host at a private yurt located on the top of the mountain where he serves homemade gourmet cuisine.
Thoren will also guide guests on a variety of hikes from a stroll along nearby trails to summiting Bald Mountain. Guests may enjoy a scenic sunset before retiring to a heated yurt for the evening. In the morning, guests wake to warm coffee and continental breakfast before either being chauffeured or hiking back down the mountain.
From June 12 to September 1, Telski hosts all day Kids Camp for children ages 5-8 and EcoXploration Camp for children ages 9-14 featuring Water Wednesdays where campers stand up paddleboard in Mountain Village or tube the San Miguel River in Telluride Town Park.
From June 30 to August 18, Capture the Flag Friday is available for children ages 8-14 with half-day sessions for younger children. Campers may also explore special programming including the annual Kids Adventure Race, and Fishing and Mountain Biking 101.
“A great thing about our camps is the flexibility,” Latcham said. “Parents can sign kids up for just one day or several, a great option for visitors and locals. One day kids are in camp, and parents can go off on a more intense activity — or a two-hour brunch — and the next day, families can explore together. With camps starting at $115 a day with lunch, it’s cheaper than many babysitters and gives kiddos great socialization with peers in an outdoor environment.”
Telski’s Cubs Camp Nursery is available for infants and toddlers from ages two months to four years old, offering smaller-scale adventures around Telluride and Mountain Village. For more information on Telski’s summer offerings, visit www.tellurideskiresort.com
