Its scientific name is Gila robusta, yet almost the only thing “robust” about the roundtail chub, a fish native to the Upper Colorado River Basin, is its name.
Together with the flannelmouth sucker and bluehead sucker, the chub is one of three species endemic to the waters of this state that aquatic biologists are working to conserve. All once thrived in the rivers and streams of Western Colorado, yet today these fishes occupy “about half of their historic native range in the Upper Colorado River Basin,” according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “and all three show downward population trends.”
The roundtail chub’s decline has been the steepest: it occupies just 12.5 percent of the sites where it was found before 1980.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s efforts to save “The Native 3” are the subject of a new film by that title directed by Sean Ender of Peak to Creek Films, who has tracked lynx, elk, moose and other bigger, certainly much-more-visible, fauna for his work (his documentary about the state’s largest mammal, “Colorado’s Moose,” which aired on Rocky Mountain PBS, received a Heartland Emmy award for the best documentary/science film of 2021).
“Luckily, I’m used to struggling to film wildlife,” Ender said, “but filming underwater has its own challenges. Shooting from directly above” into clear, relatively shallow places was not so difficult. “But once you get down in there underwater, it doesn’t take too much murkiness to obscure your shot,” Ender said. Meaning: it doesn’t take too many movements by a human to stir up sediment and mess up the visibility.
“Finding the right ways to stay still, and get into the right area, and not spook these fish took a little trial and error,” the filmmaker said. “I learned not to chase them. I figured out that if you just sit in these deeper holes, and wait, they’ll come back.”
So skittish were the fish “that I could sit totally still, and be pointed one way, and if the fish were facing another way, I would have to wait for them to swim back in,” Ender said. You could tell because “their tails were flashing.” Clarity was never guaranteed: “Sometimes you thought your camera was right on them, and you got nothing. Other times you thought nothing was there, and you still got a great shot,” Ender said.
Filming took place on Roubideau Creek, “one of the stems of the Gunnison River.” Ender captured not just elusive, flashy fins but CPW biologist Zachary Hooley-Underwood’s work to catalogue the natives and prevent them “from further hybridization with nonnative species such as the white sucker.”
“We were really happy to give these three native species some exposure,” Hooley-Underwood has said. “They’re such a large component of our aquatic ecosystems in the West and perform a lot of essential functions, but many people don’t even know they exist. When you have something unique like this in your ecosystem, you want it to stick around to preserve that natural heritage of the place you live in.”
“The Native 3” marks the fourth film Ender has shot for CPW (you can watch it for free on CPW’s YouTube and Facebook pages).
“It’s always pretty cool to film wildlife,” he said, “but there was definitely a passion coming from the biologists who are working on this project.”
Over the course of directing a tale about fish, perhaps surprisingly, Ender formed a bond with the humans working to save them.
“You kind of had a personal connection to them,” he explained. “Zack summed up” the aquatic biologists’ commitment to their work — and hope for the natives’ future — “pretty well: ‘I hope this population, now, is the worst it will ever get.’ As much as I enjoyed getting out with the fish, it was fascinating to get to know the people.”
