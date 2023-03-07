Burning their brand of basketball deep into the Telluride boys’ collective mind Friday night Plateau Valley’s Cowboys dropped the visitors into a 17-point hole during the first half of their 2A-Region V rumble and gave them little chance to climb out in prevailing 59-28.
Seeded 28th in the 2023 CHSAA Class 2A State Tournament’s opening Round-of-32, one could say THS’ struggles in Collbran against No. 5 PVHS weren’t exactly unexpected, but were night-and-day compared to the crews’ competitive go-round back in early December. The Cowboys clutched command early, building up a 14-6 lead through the first eight-minute quarter, then outscored the underdog 12-3 in the second to enter intermission comfortably ahead 26-9.
Telluride (12-9 overall) rallied somewhat in the third quarter, but nonetheless began the fourth trailing 42-19, as Plateau Valley cruised into the next afternoon’s championship against Edwards-based No. 12 Vail Christian, 67-40 victors over 21-seed Hoehne (14-9) in the preceding semifinal.
Sophomore guard Jack Vig went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and totaled 23 points for PVHS, and sophomore forward Jackson Bevan was close in support with his 18. Junior guard Ethan Morse scored eight, junior forward Parker Richardson and junior guard Parker Ralston each chipped in three, while junior forward Trystan Webb and sophomore forward/center Heston Bevan each booked two.
For the Miners, junior center/forward Grayson Berry went 2-of-4 from the charity stripe and managed to total eight points. Junior guard/forward Jay Ellison nailed two three-pointers during THS’ optimistic third quarter for his half-dozen, emerging center/forward Quinn O’Neill logged four points, guard Will Metheny drained a trey, and reserve Gus Markley made one of his two FTs. Senior guard Tony Ordonez concluded his Telluride basketball career recording three two-point baskets.
“He’s matured a lot, and his coachability’s great; you’ve just got to say a couple words to him and he’s going to go in, get the job done,” head coach Yana Pollard had said in a previous post-game interview. “And his intensity on the court, even if he’s not getting buckets, helps the team a lot.”
No players from either squad fouled out; Vig, Morse and Ellison each ended up with a game-most three personals.
AFTERMATH: Finishing 17-4 overall, VCHS lost 50-42 to the Cowboys, who advanced to the State Championships’ double-elimination Great Eight phase. Traveling to Loveland and the Budweiser Events Center on a 10-game winning streak, Plateau Valley (19-3) was to next clash with 4-seed Wray (18-6) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
The Eagles — who’d both hosted and won the Region IV bracket — will go in also having won 10 straight.
