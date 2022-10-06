Telluride Horror Show, Colorado's first and largest horror film festival, returns for its 13th edition next weekend, Oct. 14-16. Every year, the festival attracts the latest and best genre films from around the world and attendees from all over the country for an incredible gathering of film fans. For three packed days, attendees experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride's unique theaters, with many of the films showing for the first time in the U.S.
This year's program features a robust international lineup with the latest and best horror films from 15 countries around the world, with numerous directors and cast and crew members in person. Attendees will have a chance to meet Hollywood legend Clint Howard at Friday's Ice Scream Social, where he'll be scooping ice cream before the festival's retro program of “Ice Cream Man” with Q&A presented by Vinegar Syndrome. Passholders will also be able to test their horror movie knowledge on Sunday during Fright or Wrong's Horror Trivia, where players are encouraged to arrive dressed as their favorite horror villain.
Several other free events will be open to the public throughout the weekend, including the 2022 Horror Summit, as well as Creepy Campfire Tales with featured guest authors Alma Katsu, Jeremy Robert Johnson, Stephen Graham Jones and Paul Tremblay, whose “The Cabin at the End of the World” will be adapted to a feature film directed by M. Night Shyamalan and released as “Knock at the Cabin” by Universal Pictures in February 2023.
Telluride Horror Show is nearing a sellout of three-day passes, which provide access to all films and special events during the Horror Show. The 6-pack pass is the next best option for individuals unable to take in the entire weekend. For more information on passes, as well as the full 2022 lineup, visit telluridehorrorshow.com. This piece was edited for space.
FEATURE FILMS
A WOUNDED FAWN
“A Wounded Fawn” is inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer. When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.
“Christmas Bloody Christmas” takes place on Christmas Eve, when fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, but when a robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and begins a rampant killing spree through her small town, she's forced into a bloody battle for survival against a heavy metal Saint Nick. Action, violence, explosions, and fully practical animatronic killer robots, all shot on glorious anamorphic super 16mm.
“Enys Men” is set in 1973 on an uninhabited island off the British coast, a wildlife volunteer descends into a terrifying metaphysical and ecosophical journey that challenges her grip on reality and pushes her into a living nightmare. An ethereal fever dream of a horror that is as hypnotic as it is grounded in the cold Cornish stone, “Enys Men” asserts Mark Jenkin as one of the U.K.’s most exciting and singular filmmakers.
“Huesera” chronicles Valeria's joy at becoming pregnant with her first child being quickly taken away when she's cursed by a sinister entity. As danger closes in and relationships with her family become fractured, she's forced deeper into a chilling world of dark magic that threatens to consume her. A group of witches emerge that could be her only hope for safety and salvation, but not without grave risk.
“Ice Cream Man” follows Gregory (Clint Howard), the local ice cream man who just wants people to be nice to him and to sell the neighborhood children his ice cream treats. Unfortunately, the adults disrespect him, and the kids fear him, so, as any recently released mental patient would do, Gregory begins brutally murdering anyone who prevents him from having a happy, happy, happy day.
“Mad Heidi” takes place in a dystopian Switzerland that has fallen under the fascist rule of an evil cheese tyrant (Casper Van Dien), Heidi (Alice Lucy) lives the pure and simple life in the Swiss Alps. Grandfather Alpöhi (David Schofield) does his best to protect Heidi, but her yearning for freedom soon gets her into trouble with the dictator’s henchmen. The innocent girl transforms herself into a kick-ass female fighting force who sets out to liberate the country from the insane cheese fascists.
“Matriarch” After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura Birch (Jemima Rooper) escapes from the high-stakes pressure of the advertising world to return to her roots. Accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother (Kate Dickie), Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her. She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret—a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well. A Hulu Original, produced by 20th Digital Studio.
“Megalomaniac” is about Martha and Félix, children of the Butcher of Mons, a notorious Belgian serial killer from the 1990s. While Martha lives an unstable life, riddled with insecurities, her brother, crushed by the family legacy, takes over their father’s killings. Harassed and violently assaulted at work, Martha falls into madness and goes through the looking glass into the strange and terrifying world inhabited by her brother.
“Mind Body Spirit” is about an aspiring yoga influencer who embarks on a ritual practice left behind by her estranged grandmother.
“Plaga Zombie: Zona Mutante” is about a trio of survivors of a zombie outbreak (caused by an alien virus) that is intercepted by the authorities and thrown straight back into the now quarantined town. The trio, an ex pro-wrestler, a medical student and a nerd, fend off the undead whilst trying to figure out a way to escape their predicament.
“Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge” takes place when horror guru Rad Chad Buckley's funeral turns into an elaborate series of hilarious death traps, the guests must band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game. You want to play?
Seire is the period of twenty-one days in which people are supposed to take utmost care in their behaviors, and strangers are not allowed to visit to protect a newborn baby from bad luck. The film “Seire” takes an idea from this folk belief. Woojin, who has just become the father of a newborn baby, hears that Seyoung, whom he had once dated, has died. He goes to her funeral without telling his wife, and comes across Yeyoung, Seoyung's twin sister. Following this encounter, Woojin and his family experience a series of horrific misfortunes.
“Something In The Dirt” is about Levi, who has snagged a no-lease apartment sight unseen in the Hollywood Hills to crash at while he ties up loose ends for his exodus from Los Angeles. He quickly strikes up a rapport with his new neighbor John, swapping stories like old friends under the glowing, smoke-filled skies of the city. Soon after meeting, Levi and John witness something impossible in one of their apartments. Terrified at first, they soon realize this could change their lives and give them a purpose. With dollar signs in their eyes, these two eccentric strangers will attempt to prove the supernatural.
“The Attachment Diaries” takes place in Argentina during 1970s, when a desperate young woman goes to a clinic to have a clandestine abortion. As her pregnancy is already through the fourth month, the doctor refuses. Instead, she proposes to sell the baby to one of her clients and offers to provide shelter in her house until the child is born. Their disturbed personalities will become intertwined in a strange and dangerous relationship.
Counting down his last days as Chief of Police in the tiny town of Lone Crow, John Hawkins must investigate one last case when a horribly mangled body washes up on the shores of the Porcupine River in “The Breach.”
“The Harbinger” When her oldest friend is plagued by horrific nightmares, Monique is forced to travel to New York City. On the first night of the visit, Monique learns the dreams are contagious — and so is the plague mask-wearing demon behind them in “The Harbinger.”
“The Offering” takes place in the wake of a young Jewish girl’s disappearance, and the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his father. Little do they know that directly beneath them in the family morgue, an ancient evil with sinister plans for the unborn child lurks inside a mysterious corpse.
“V/H/S/99” marks the return of the acclaimed found footage anthology franchise and the sequel to “V/H/S/94,” Shudder’s most-watched premiere of 2021. A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. Featuring five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (“Into The Dark: My Valentine”), Johannes Roberts (“47 Meters Down,” “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City”), Flying Lotus (“Kuso”), Tyler MacIntyre (“Tragedy Girls”), and Joseph and Vanessa Winter (“Deadstream”), “V/H/S/99 “harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.
