Spring is the season of renewal. Even so, the phrase ‘Songs of Hope’ seems particularly in tune with what is most needed now.
It has been a challenging time, and it still is, said Sandy McLaughlin, a member of the Telluride Choral Society’s board. “We’re hoping we can offer some very uplifting songs, and that people really will feel there is light at the end of the tunnel” after listening to the TCS’ annual SpringSing concert.
The choral society — which is comprised of four choirs, two of adults, and two youth choruses — will perform twice this weekend. The inaugural concert is Friday at 7 p.m.; an encore performance follows Sunday at 4 p.m. Both concerts will take place in Christ Church.
It is a season of renewal not only according to the calendar, but for Telluride’s choruses: Rhonda Muckerman, the TCS’ former artistic director, has relocated with her family to Durango, and the choruses this weekend will be led by not one, but two new faces: Hal Adler will preside over the adults, and Katrina Aumiller will lead the children in song.
“We’re so lucky, honestly,” McLaughlin said. It is remarkable, she explained, “That Hal is even here: he’s an accomplished musician who has led choirs and orchestras and symphony groups. That he would even show up in our town” at a time when Rhonda was preparing to hand over the reins, “is serendipitous.”
Perhaps doubly fortunate is the fact that Katrina Aumiller, a music teacher and “a veteran of directing private and public-school choirs,” McLaughlin said, will take the reins with the kiddos. “She’s another great, talented musician who agreed to do SpringSing,” McLaughlin said. The arrival of two new leaders “has been a gift,” she summed up.
“It’s been refreshing. Just like spring.”
And, just like spring weather, the program this weekend is not all sunshine (there must be clouds, to point the way to the light). Hello darkness, my old friend: The older children, in Omni Voce, will sing Paul Simon’s hushed, claustrophobic ‘Sounds of Silence,’ before breaking into ‘Fly Away Home.’
You might expect a spring concert in a church to include ‘Alleluia’ on the program, and two versions are on offer here (including an arrangement by Mozart).
You also might anticipate a spring church concert to open with ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’ — Latin for “grant us peace,” a phrase in the Angus Dei (Lamb of God) section of the mass. This one does.
Yet the concert also covers a lot of music ground: “There’s a wide variety of genres, and some jazz and folk songs,” choir member Amy Van Der Bosch said earlier this week. “Rehearsals have been really good, although it’s been a little tough,” Van Der Bosch added frankly. “We’ve had a few COVID cases, and we’ve had to be without a person or two during a rehearsal. We’ve done quite a lot of rehearsing on our own. We did some great work together last Sunday. It’s really starting to sound cohesive and blended.”
The program this evening will close on songs of strength and resilience (‘Shenandoah,’ and a rendition of ‘Climb Every Mountain/You’ll Never Walk Alone’). “Our final number,” when all groups raise their voices as one, “Is ‘The Rainbow Connection,’” Van Der Bosch said.
“Some sing in the shower, and some sing professionally,” McLaughlin said of the choir’s members. “We welcome them all — and they’re all improving.” Of the journey to the concert this weekend, and the music itself, she said, “It’s all very emotional.”
The Telluride Choral Society performs ‘Songs of Hope’ Friday at Christ Church at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Masks are required for attendance.
