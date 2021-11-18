The offseason is coming to an end, as businesses start to reopen and people anticipate Opening Day Dec. 3.
But a few events remain before the winter season officially kicks off, including an Emily Scott Robinson concert, the premiere of the Faction Ski film "Roots" and an Annual Snow Dance Party.
“An Evening with Emily Scott Robinson” at the Sheridan Opera House is Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m.
"It will feel really special to have somebody who has played our venue before, and we all personally know her as a wonderful community member," said Maggie Stevens, opera house PR and marketing director.
The event has already sold two-thirds of the tickets, which is "really strong for an offseason show," according to Stevens. She added she wouldn't be surprised if it sold out at the door on Saturday night.
Accompanying Robinson will be local musicians Warren Gilbreath on guitar and banjo, Claybrook Penn on drums, Sam Burgess on bass, and Anneke Dean on violin and fiddle.
Robinson's newest record, "American Sirens," was released Oct. 29 and has been making waves ever since. Saturday's show is the official album release party. In a recent Daily Planet story about the release of the new record, Robinson explained she purposely scheduled the show during the offseason.
"This (show) is for my people; it's for the locals," she said, adding the opera house is her "home stage."
"We kept the ticket price lower (around $20-$25) so that everybody could come," Stevens said.
Tickets can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Later in the week, head on up to Mountain Village via the gondola, which reopens today (Friday), for the Telluride premiere of Faction Ski's new film "Roots." The film will be shown Wednesday at the Telluride Conference Center. Doors open at 4 p.m.
"The film uncovers the foundations of freeskiing as seen by the current generation of skiers. From the caves of the Dolomites to the nightscapes of Ruka and the mythic peaks surrounding Verbier, ‘Roots’ takes us on a journey through the vibrant spectrum of freeskiing," according to a Faction news release.
This will be the Faction Collective's third feature film, but the first to premiere in Mountain Village. Ben Solomon, Telski’s business development manager, explained he is a massive fan of Faction and initiated bringing the film to the area.
"I heard that they were looking for places to premiere and put out their movie, and I reached out," Solomon said.
"Roots" features two skiers — Duncan Adams and Cody Cirillo — who live in the Telluride area. The showing is sponsored by Telluride Aids Benefit, Wagner Custom Skis, Bootdoctors and Telski. After the film, there will be giveaways and raffles from the local businesses for all in attendance.
Solomon is waiting until Wednesday to see the film.
"I want to save it for the premiere," he said. "The production is going to be awesome; the skiing is going to be awesome, and it's definitely going to be a good time. This will be a great day to keep the stoke for skiing alive, even with the delay."
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
In celebrating the beginning of ski season, Mountain Lodge Telluride is hosting its Annual Snow Dance Party, featuring live music by local band Joint Point. The Nov. 26 event is free and open to the public. It will start at 6 p.m. in the View room of the lodge.
Costumes are welcome and encouraged, but not required, added Sam Barnes, the director of sales at the lodge. Event organizers will be doing a “staycation” giveaway for a free stay at the lodge.
The Mountain Lodge is the only hotel in Mountain Village that stays open through the offseason, Barnes said. Owned and operated by a team of Telluride locals, Barnes looks forward to bringing community together right before the mountain opens.
"Just seeing people that you haven't seen in a while, and the music's always good. Joint Point has been doing this event for the last few years with us. It's a fun party and an excuse for us to show off the View. We got the disco ball and all the lights and everything," Barnes said.
For more information on the party, check out the Telluride Mountain Lodge Facebook page.
