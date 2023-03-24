A snowy winter shows little sign of abating. At a time when the bombardment of terms having to do with wacky weather come as thick and fast as snowflakes in a blizzard — “atmospheric river,” “jet stream redirection,” “arctic tongue,” “bomb cyclone” — the latest storm to barrel up the valley can fairly be termed, in strictly meteorological terms, a real “humdinger.”
Snow piles against the windows; drifts freeze against doors. A concerted heave is required to crack them loose, in order to tunnel out. The path out to the woodpile is a narrow chest-high corridor and requires ski goggles to navigate. Outdoors is one big zero-visibility swirl of snow; this is a snow-dome storm.
While southwestern storms regularly bounce off the Wilsons and deliver the lion's share of snow accumulation to points south, like Rico, enough of the big storms wrap around the north side of the range and are funneled up the little valley we call home to make one feel they are in a snow-dome. We know how those little plastic snowmen feel on their shelf, in their little swirl of plastic snowflakes, as multitudes of preoccupied passengers bustle by on their way to their planes.
There is a whole 'nuther world out there. This time of year, after six months of freezing, while crabapples push forth delicate pink blossoms, perfuming the air in towns nearby, and schoolchildren run around in shorts, we are stuck in Ice Station Zebra. This is by choice.
Of course, during the course of the winter, there have been schoolchildren right here running around in shorts, on the iciest of days. Maybe they know something we don't.
Last fall, a roof extension was built onto the shed for bicycle storage, road and mountain bikes hanging on hooks neatly in a row. The rafters of the extension aren't as beefy as the rest of the building and the accumulation of snow during the course of the winter has been monitored with growing concern, effected finally on a rare sunny afternoon. When the shoveling was done, it was necessary to step up off the roof onto the adjacent snow pile.
Epic commutes to school have been the rule of the season, our neighborhood group heading out time and again into the weak light of early morning maelstroms like so many little boats bravely forging into storms at sea. One particular storm had a convoy of four vehicles creeping across Spring Gulch, starting and stopping as momentary lulls afforded tentative advance. The overhanging cornice of the uphill snowbank brushed the sides of the truck.
At the edge of town our procession was halted for a long period; one of the cars had piled into a large snowdrift and was hopelessly stuck. Somebody had a towrope; with a little pull and a little four-wheel-low finessing we got the thing dislodged and our group proceeded, repeating our herky-jerky inchworm dance from Spring Gulch, this time across the windswept expanse below the twin Badger Slides. One trusts, in vulnerable stretches, that things will not cut loose. We are, after all, invincible, right?
Neighbors have related tales of seeing slides come across the roadway in their rearview mirrors, and of coming upon slide debris, knowing that other cars preceded them safely by a matter of minutes. This morning, we made it through OK, conditions easing, as they usually do, once the narrow mouth of the valley is navigated and the highway gained. Still, the rest of the way, up to Dead Man's Corner and across Turkey Creek Mesa, was an ultra-slippery proposition, blowing snow on compacted slush. Silly sedans speeding and distracted phone-talking drivers were regarded with caution and given wide berths.
The reward, upon safe arrival: a tardy slip.
There's a reason that all real estate showings and open houses here take place in the summertime, with the sun high in the sky and leaves on the trees, when wildflowers wave lazily in warm breezes. When you're able to walk to the front door without crampons and ice axe.
And now, another humdinger. Word has come down that the road out is closed due to avalanche danger. The storm is supposed to ease off tonight and the local helicopter service will bomb the avalanche paths in the morning. People with commitments in the outside world scramble to get out while they can. My partner suggests leaving a car at the highway, so that we may ski out, should slide debris block the road as anticipated. This suggestion is madness; it's a madhouse out there. I put the kettle on for tea and announce leftovers for dinner; the outside world will do just fine without us for another 24 hours.
The storm abates, the morning is blue and cold with scattered clouds. At the sound of helicopter blades a crowd gathers at the dumpster building to watch bombs being dropped in the starting zones of the slide paths, high up on the hill. With each charge's detonation comes a plume of snow, black powder marks uphill of the crater, shock wave and “boom” arriving seconds later. It has been a warm storm, the snow sticking stubbornly to the slopes and after the first few explosions nothing happens.
The West Badger Slide is the first to go, a fracture line parallel to the ridge highlighted by morning sun, a bright white line, large blocks of the hillside disengaging, picking up speed, hurtling into the air over the cliff band a thousand feet down the slope forming a roiling cloud, the slide now immense, runaway freight train times 10, rampaging across the flats and up onto the opposite side of the valley. The cloud billows into the sky; spring is in the air.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
