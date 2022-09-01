The green lanyards of Telluride Film Festival (TFF) volunteers have flooded the streets of town with their matching Patagonia backpacks. Note that this Daily Planet reporter is a volunteer herself. On Thursday morning, excitement rippled through the lanyards and plastic badges as the 49th Telluride Film Festival lineup was announced.
On Wednesday, volunteers speculated what films would be showing this weekend. Anqi Yu is visiting from Grand Junction and started volunteering with TFF through the student symposium in 2019.
"I didn't hear this from anyone at TFF, but from buzz out in the world that maybe Timotheé Chalamet's new movie will be playing here this weekend," Yu said.
As she said this, another volunteer came up to get his badge and agreed that he had also heard that rumor.
Their suspicions were proved true. “Bones and All” — from director Luca Guadagnino, and starring Mark Rylance, Taylor Russell and Chalamet — was announced as part of the lineup Thursday. The film is scheduled to have its world premiere today (Friday) at the Venice Film Festival. The film will then be shown at TFF on Saturday at the Chuck Jones Cinema at 4:15 p.m., followed by a few more showings throughout the weekend. "Bones and All" incorporates both young love and cannibalism.
Guadagnino and Chalamet worked on 2017's "Call Me By Your Name," which made the rounds at festivals and won countless awards. For many movie-goers, including Yu, "Call Me By Your Name" is how Chalamet won over a large majority of his fans and put his name on the map. Unfortunately, Chalamet is not slated to make an appearance this weekend.
Within minutes of the announcement, publications like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and IndieWire released stories online about the lineup, which was understandably exciting.
World premieres this year include Sarah Polley's "Women Talking," Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" and Sebastián Lelio's "The Wonder."
"TFF will screen nearly 90 feature films, short films and revival programs representing 25 countries, along with special artist tributes, conversations, panels, student programs and festivities," according to telluridefilmfestival.org.
"TÁR" is another film that has roused excitement. The film stars Cate Blanchett as a renowned conductor and composer named Lydia Tár and is directed by Tom Fields. Similar to "Bones and All," the film will first premiere at the Venice festival before showing in Telluride.
Blanchett, Polly and award-winning writer-director Mark Cousins will receive the 2022 Silver Medallion Awards. The awards recognize an artist's notable and outstanding contributions to the world of cinema. Blanchett, Cousins and Polly will all have two programs each dedicated to their contributions.
Kantemir Balagov and Kira Kovalenko have both been announced as the 2022 guest directors. The couple is from the North Caucasus region in Russia. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Balagov and Kovalenko went to the streets and protested the invasion.
"Balagov credits Telluride Film Festival co-director Julie Huntsinger with encouraging the filmmaking pair to leave Russia and helping them secure six-month tourist visas," according to a June 14 IndieWire feature.
The couple has been recognized at Cannes for their separate works, including Balagov for his films "Tesnota" (Closeness) and "Beanpole," and Kovalenko for her film "Unclenching the Fists."
Balagov and Kovalenko, 31 and 32, respectively, are some of the youngest guest directors in TFF history. Last year the guest director title was held by Barry Jenkins, who is now 42.
Lindsey Campbell has worked with the TFF since 2006. She remembers when Jenkins worked in the dog group. "The dogs" are a small team of young people that work with the production of the festival, she explained. Jenkins then later worked at concessions and was a ringmaster. A memorable moment for Campbell was when Jenkin’s introduced his film “Moonlight" at the 2016 festival.
"My favorite thing that's happened is when Barry Jenkins got to present ‘Moonlight’ because he was in the dog year before me," Campbell said.
Festivities and showings begin today (Friday). A full schedule and lineup can be found at telluridefilmfestival.org.
