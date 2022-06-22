There aren’t many musicals that cast an ogre and donkey as leads, but “Shrek The Musical” isn’t a typical musical. Bringing to live one of Disney’s most beloved characters, the production is a spinoff of the popular movie franchise that’s based off of William Steig’s 1990 picture book “Shrek!” Ridgway’s Minerva Theatre Company will be bringing all of the characters to life this weekend as it opens its season Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Ouray County 4H Event Center. Friday and Saturday night shows will also be at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, and are available online at minervawest.org. Tickets (cash or check only) will also be available at the door 30 minuses prior to the show on the day of the performance.
Brenda Ratcliff, the organization’s board president, explained everything has been going well so far, including Wednesday’s final dress rehearsal. The cast features thespians of all ages, which is part of Minerva’s “Little to Big” production efforts.
“Lots of groups of families like moms and their kids,” Ratcliff said. “You know, it's a Broadway style musical, and it even ends with a song that everybody in the audience will know, which is The Monkees song ‘I'm a Believer.’ It's a very fun show, and we have the kids very much front and center.”
Local community members involved on stage and behind the scenes are Chris
Andrews, Alice Billings, James Bingham, Linda Browning, Nick Coman, Annabel Clarke, Anlee Collier, James Collier, Mae Collier, Roran Collier, Spring D'Angelo, Mark Daniels, Teya Dow, Dina Gaspari, Meghan Gaspari, Sam Grothaus, Olivia Heyward, Ryder Hines, Ninah Hunter, Emma Kalff, Nate Kissingford, Wolfe Karsh, Lauren Mahlin, Kathleen O'Mara, Kate Rolston, Levin Smith, Susannah Smith, Aidan Sterling, Dory Wick, Nate Wick, Tera Wick, Evan Young, Liam Young and Ratcliff.
I was trying to make the program last night, and there are at least another 20 behind the scenes, helping build sets and all that stuff. So it's very much a community event,” Ratcliff said.
The husband-and-wife duo of James and Mae Collier is playing Shrek and Fiona, while their son Roran takes on the role of Pinocchio and their daughter Anlee becomes Captain of the Guards. Mark Daniels is Donkey, and Spring D’Angelo is Lord Maximus Farquaad.
Ratcliff said D’Angelo is one of the younger players, but “she’s amazing.”
Most of the people involved in Minerva worked together as part of the Sherbino Theatre Company, including art director Kathleen O’Mara.
“Our mission at Minerva is to provide equitable preforming arts opportunities to all in our community, while inspiring creativity, community and a sense of belongingness,” she said. “It is exciting to present ‘Shrek’ as our first performance as it embodies this mission by including all ages with all levels of acting abilities.”
While Minerva is a relatively new group, Ratcliff explained they have a lot going on this year, including a youth camp July 11-28. The group will perform “Aladdin Jr.” July 29-31. The shows will be held at a new outdoor venue at Adobe Inn in Ridgway. Registrations and ticket sales will be available online soon. For information on camp registration now, email minervawestco@gmail.com.
Currently, the Minerva Mad Lib Fundraiser is set for Sept. 10, followed by a production of “All My Sons” Oct. 27-30. A holiday bazaar is planned for Dec. 10-11. There are also plans to host a comedy camp and work with local students throughout the year, though no dates have been set yet. Ratcliff said that more dates and productions may be added to the schedule throughout the year as well.
