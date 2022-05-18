Since Russia invaded Ukraine, there have been 3,752 civilian casualties, including 250 children, as well as 4,300 civilians injured and 6.2 million refugees who fled the country, as of this week.
Local basketball coach Yana Pollard traveled to Eastern Europe in March to help her family flee Ukraine. With her family safely in Ireland, Pollard is refocusing her efforts to help raise money for the people of Ukraine in Telluride. Tonight (Thursday), at the Transfer Warehouse, Pollard, along with local musicians and community members, is hosting a benefit concert. "Stand with Ukraine" will be from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature music by the Flatliner Express, the High Country and For My Family.
Pollard said they strategically scheduled the event after spring break.
"It's still important. They (Ukrainians) are still on people's minds, and it weighs down, but it lost some of the attention that I thought it should get. We wanted to push it back for that reason, and to rehonor what's going on there and have people refocus, especially before they go to summer and realize that there's still heartbreaking news out of there. The invasion has only gotten worse," Pollard said.
After she got back, Pollard recalled checking the news headlines and seeing a story on Will Smith as one of the leading stories instead of the invasion.
Inside the Transfer Warehouse, stations will be set up around the venue with information from several organizations through which people can donate. Pollard emphasized the importance of having organizations focusing on different efforts for people to donate their money.
"We will have organizations and information on nonprofit organizations who are helping with more of the resistance effort, like boots-on-the-ground effort. Then we're going to have a Christian-based organization that people can donate to. … And then we'll have some organizations that help with the refugee side of things," Pollard said.
In addition to the organizations, personal Venmo accounts will also be on display for attendees who desire a more direct donation route. Stories will accompany the accounts. Pollard worked with most of the participating nonprofits while she was in Eastern Europe in March. Pollard knows some of the people through word of mouth; one is even a volunteer she worked with who helped drive medical supplies to Mariupol and has since fled the country with her children, while her husband stays to fight in the resistance.
While Pollard was the original organizer, she said the community has been highly involved with the fundraiser. Latin Creations will sell tacos and donate some of the proceeds, and Telluride Intermediate School students volunteered to do a bake sale. On Main, a local boutique, donated sunflowers that people can purchase, and all the proceeds will go towards Ukraine. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.
Three different local bands have volunteered their time for the fundraiser. Sean Mahoney, with the band the Flatliner Express, helped Pollard organize the event. When Mahoney spoke to her after she got back in March and discussed holding an event, he was "all in from the start."
"With so many ongoing traumatic events in the world, we felt that a simple, safe and inclusive benefit concert would be a great way to continue to shed light on Ukraine and the various ways we can help from the West. As usual, Telluride Arts and the Transfer Warehouse were amazingly supportive in helping us find a date, offering to host and in supporting the backline production of everything," Mahoney said.
When Pollard arrived back in the states, an overwhelming amount of community members reached out to her and asked about ways to donate and help the people of Ukraine. Community interest was one of the reasons she decided to hold a concert.
"It can be an evening where the community can get together and share information and feel reconnected with that situation," Pollard said.
Although Pollard's family is safely in Ireland, like many refugees, their struggles are far from over. Donations help buy books, school and medical supplies like wheelchairs.
"Even though they're not in a war zone, so to speak, they still have a ton of battles that they're going through," Pollard added.
For those unable to attend, posters have been placed across town and at the entrance to the Transfer Warehouse with a donation QR code.
"Shedding light on this cause as a community is our goal for the night," Mahoney said. “Hopefully, we can raise a lot of money and awareness for the people of Ukraine."
