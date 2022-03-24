Hopefully, you’ve already planned and bought tickets for this week’s upcoming shows. The week started with Burlesque on Wednesday night, and entertainment will continue through the beginning of next week. Burlesque’s “Cheap Thrills” shows were held Wednesday and Thursday at the Sheridan Opera House and is followed by two nights of “Vegas Strip” offerings. Then, for a more family friendly option, Palm Theatre will feature “Don Carlos” Saturday and “Sustenance,” an evening with the Telluride Dance Collective and Telluride Chamber Music Association, Sunday. The Infamous Stringdusters will perform live in concert at the Sheridan Sunday and Monday night.
All four Burlesque shows are part of Telluride Theatre’s annual fundraiser. Kylie Borchers, who performed in “Cheap Thrills” Wednesday and Thursday night, said she decided to join because she had never done anything like it before. “Cheap Thrills” celebrates the graduation of the 2022 class and is full of beginner performers.
“I got involved in Burlesque unexpectedly because I was so inspired by the ladies who did the Christmas time performance. I typically work backstage as a hairstylist to help get everyone ready and being backstage last year for Burlesque really inspired me to step out of my comfort zone. The women were so inspiring and empowering to watch and spend time with for the show … so here I am,” she said.
Friday and Saturday night, The House of Shimmy Shake presents “Vegas Strip,” which include more seasoned performers and feature “dancing, comedy, acrobatics and beautiful local women,” according to the promo. Unfortunately, both of these nights are sold out, so you’re lucky if you got a hold of tickets to this popular and local show.
Across town, tonight (Friday) Cousin Curtis will perform live at the Transfer Warehouse. The show starts at 5 p.m., and tickets are still available. On Saturday, local musicians Tom Nading and Claybrook Penn will play an après ski set at 3:30 p.m. at the warehouse. The warehouse wraps up the weekend Sunday night with après ski and live music from The Queens of King Street. Both Saturday and Sunday’s events are free.
Then during the day Saturday, Palm Arts is broadcasting the Met’s production of “Don Carlos,” an opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, at the Palm Theatre. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs for 5 hours and 15 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
“I imagine our opera patrons will be bringing a sack lunch for the occasion,” said Kathy Jepson, Palm Arts managing director.
Then on Sunday night at the Palm Theatre, will be “Sustenance.” The performance is a collaboration between Telluride Dance Collective, Telluride Chamber Music Association and Palm Arts. The night will feature live music accompanied by a live dance. “Sustenance” starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at telluridepalm.com or at the door.
“We are excited for both of this weekend’s events, but they are very different uses of the performing arts spaces,” Jepson said.
Wrapping up the weekend and heading into the week at the Sheridan Opera House are two live performances by the Infamous Stringdusters Sunday and Monday night. The Grammy Award-winning “jamgrass” quintet has been coming to Telluride for over a decade.
“We have deep ties to Colorado in general, but Telluride is one of those towns as a musician you love to play, whether it’s during the Telluride Bluegrass Festival or at a show at one of the venues in the ski season. The town is alive with energy and a hunger for live music,” said Jeremy Garrett, who plays fiddle for the band.
According to Garrett, there is no greater backdrop than the canyon walls of Telluride to inspire creativity. Sunday and Monday will feature songs from their new record, “Toward the Fray,” which was released Feb. 28. The record marks the band’s first original release since 2019.
“You can expect to hear some fresh songs off of that project, along with the age-old tradition of the Infamous Stringdusters absolutely jamming people’s faces right off and melting them to the ground, as per usual,” Garrett said.
And, as per usual, tickets for both shows recently sold out.
