Wednesday, Sept. 7
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts memoirist Kathryn Wilder, author of ‘Desert Chrome,’ and photographer TJ Holmes, this afternoon at 5:30 p.m.
2) Drop by the Transfer Warehouse and enjoy a spirited Chamber Music performance this evening to go along with your happy hour beverage of choice from 6-8 p.m.
3) Session 1 of Art Possibilities, the Ah Haa School’s 3:30-5:30 p.m. weekly after-school class for grades 3-6, begins today. Learn about Ah Haa's new fall classes for all ages at ahhaa.org.
Thursday, Sept. 8
1) The Ridgway Chamber Open, a golf tournament to benefit local youth programs, returns today after a two-year absence. The tourney is at the Divide Ranch and Club above town; there's a 1 p.m. shotgun start, followed by a celebratory barbecue at 5 p.m. Don't golf? Attend the dinner for just $25.
2) Sample Italian aperitivos this evening with mixologist Bianca Darby-Matteoda at an Ah Haa School tasting, from 6-7:30 p.m. Visit ahhaa.org to register.
3) EcoAction Partners hosts a three-course Harvest Dinner fundraiser at Village Table tonight at 6 p.m. Phone 970-728-1117 to make a reservation.
Friday, Sept. 9
1) Take a tour of Lone Tree Cemetery with a docent from the Telluride Historical Museum today at 1 p.m. (meet at the main shed building in the cemetery if you’d like to come along).
2) Sarah Vos and Daniel Wolff of Dead Horses perform tonight in the final installment of Music on the Green, the free Friday summertime concert in Reflection Plaza. Show time is 5 p.m.
3) Telluride Theatre and the Town of Telluride host an adults-only production titled ‘Bear It: Bear Safety for the 21st Century,’ this evening in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free; stay for an after-party following the performance (admission is free to that, as well).
4) Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.; tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Saturday, Sept. 10
1) AA meetings are seven days a week in the box canyon, and Saturday brings one just for women, at 4 p.m. The get-together is at Christ Church, though you can also attend via Zoom (the code is 825-367-0042).
2) Following an August hiatus, Storytime sessions for kids have returned to the Wilkinson Public Library. There is one today at 10:30 a.m., and two more next week, on Tuesday and Thursday.
3) The New West Guitar Group, presented by Ouray County Performing Arts Guild, is in concert tonight at the Wright Opera House. The performance is at 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets at ocpag.org, or at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 11
‘The Perils of Modern Education,’ Telluride High School’s cheekily-titled Play in 48 — meaning these young actors, under the direction of instructor Angela Watkins, had just 48 hours to learn their lines and stage this production — is at the Palm Theatre this evening. Show time for this one-night-only, one-of-a-kind performance is 5 p.m.; the suggested donation is $5.
The Communion Wine Bar will host two seatings of a sushi dinner with wine pairings this evening, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
There’s a free Long Table Dinner tonight for the community at the Wilkinson Public Library (adults only, please). The meal is at 5:30 p.m.; secure a seat at the table by registering at telluridelibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 13
1) Be Bear Aware, Part Deux: ursine-awareness continues apace, with 'Bear Aware' puppet shows aimed at the younger set in the Transfer Warehouse Monday through Wednesday, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
2) Botanists Peggy Lyon and Mary Menz lead a walk through the Ironton Fen Monday. The trip is sponsored by Great Old Broads for Wilderness; meet in the parking lot on the west side of U.S. 550, just north of Ironton Townsite, at noon for a picnic lunch (bring your own). The walk begins at 1 p.m.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts Death Details — experts’ advice on advance planning and other matters few like to discuss (though everyone should) — Monday at 5:30 p.m. on the library’s terrace. To see a rundown of presenters and topics, visit telluridelibrary.org/events.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
1) Applications for Telluride Green Grants, awards of $500 to up to $35,000 for those who qualify, are available beginning today. The deadline for submission is Nov. 21; more information is at ecoactionpartners.org/telluride-green-grants.
2) The Ah Haa School hosts a Free Movie Night this evening, a screening of the film ‘Georgia O’Keefe’ at 6 p.m.
3) Kyle Harvey, winner of the Mark Fischer Poetry Prize for a haunting meditation on death and rebirth titled ‘Hyacinth,’ is the guest reader at a Literary Evening tonight in the Sherbino Theater. Harvey’s recital begins at 7 p.m.; learn more about him at kyleharveypoet.com.
