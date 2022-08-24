Wednesday, Aug. 24
1) Telluride Theatre presents ‘Little Theatre,’ a new show for young and old, at 11 a.m. today during Market on the Plaza.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club hosts a happy hour tonight in Mountain Village between the Telluride Distillery and neighboring wine bar Communion at 5:45 p.m. The gathering is open to all with an interest in Rotary; visit telluriderotary.com to learn more.
3) The Telluride Dinner Party, a benefit for the Telluride Historical museum, begins with cocktail hour at the museum Thursday at 5 p.m., and continues with dinner in a private garden. Learn more and purchase tickets at telluridemuseum.org, or phone the museum at 970-728-3344.
Thursday, Aug. 25
1) Start the morning with some brain food, literally and figuratively: the Wilkinson Public Library hosts Coffee, Croissants and Cribbage today from10:30 a.m.-noon (signup is encouraged at telluridelibrary.org/events).
2) Flyfishing season continues, and the library offers a free fly-tying session today at 5-7 p.m.
3) Telluride Radio KOTO-FM and the library team up for another edition of ‘The Story of Everything’ tonight. Tune in at 6:30 p.m. — just before bedtime for kiddos.
Friday, Aug. 26
1) The Ah Haa School hosts a farm to table cooking class today, conveniently timed to take advantage of the Telluride Farmer’s Market bounty. Class is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; visit ahhaa.org to sign up.
2) Boulder band Foxfeather is the headliner at a ‘Music on the Green’ performance in Mountain Village’s Reflection Plaza Friday. The concert is free, and goes from 5-7 p.m.
3) The Telluride Gold Kings perform this evening on the Phoenix Bean’s patio from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
1) The third annual evening to benefit Telluride Arts is tonight in the Transfer Warehouse beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit telluridearts.org for a seat at the table.
2) Magician Ty Gallenbeck’s ‘Mind Blown’ shows get five-star reviews on Yelp. He’s in residence at the Peaks Resort in Mountain Village tonight at 7 p.m.
3) Mark your calendar: The Log Hill Hustle, an annual 5K/10K fun run to benefit nonprofit Fortuna Tierra, which provides scholarship funds for local college students, is at 8 a.m. sharp tomorrow. Register at fortunatierra.com.
Sunday, Aug. 28
1) Enjoy live music this afternoon at the Peaks Resort in Mountain Village from noon-3 p.m.
2) AA meets seven days a week in the box canyon, in person at Christ Church and on Zoom (the get-together today is at 5:30 p.m.). Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone.
Monday, Aug. 28
1) Dance classes from Weehawken Arts get underway this week in Ridgway, including instruction in aerial arts. Learn more at weehawkenarts.org.
2) The Telluride School Board hosts a work session Monday, and the public is welcome to attend. It’s at 3:30 p.m.; find a packet at tellurideschool.org.
3) There’s an EcoAction Green Business Roundtable tomorrow on the Wilkinson’s lower terrace at 12 p.m. (the meeting was postponed a couple of weeks ago, and has been rescheduled for Aug. 30). Learn more at ecoactionpartners.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
1) Ashley Boling’s entertaining, historically accurate forays around town continue just a little while longer this summer. Meet him today at the Telluride Historical Museum at 1 p.m. if you’d like to come along.
2) Elisabeth Lava, the author of ‘Stillness and Wilderness,’ will discuss (and sign copies of) her book tonight on the Wilkinson’s terrace from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
3) ‘Tis the season for New Zealand sauvignon blancs, among other refreshing delights, and in that spirit, the Ah Haa School will host a tasting class called Wine for Everyone: The Southern Hemisphere tonight from 6-8 p.m. Sign up at ahhaa.org.
