Jonathan Clay, one half of the Americana folk duo Jamestown Revival, first caught a glimpse of Telluride as he drove over Imogene Pass. His college girlfriend's family had a house in Ouray, and he would come and visit the area in the summers. Nearly a decade after that first glimpse, Jamestown Revival, which is Clay and Zach Chance, have been frequent visitors to Telluride. They played the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival for the second time this past summer, and they are back for their third Beyond the Groove Productions show at Club Red Friday night in Mountain Village.
"Telluride is one of those magical little towns spread across the country. … It feels like the city of Telluride has embraced what we do, and it's a great feeling," Clay said.
The band was scheduled to play Club Red in March 2020, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Jamestown Revival released their fourth studio album, “Young Man,” on Jan. 14 and have been on tour since the release. “Young Man” is the duo's first album without electric guitars. Instead, it focuses on songwriting and harmonies. The record was produced by musician Robert Ellis, who is accompanying the band on their tour, along with the North Carolina band Mipso. Friday night will be Mipso's first time playing in Telluride.
"We're excited to experience this almost mythological place in the world of acoustic music. And for us North Carolinians, the Colorado landscape itself is a truly different and dramatic thing to behold. It sort of feels like we're playing Shangri-La," Mipso said in a statement.
Like Jamestown Revival, Ellis is no stranger to Telluride. He played at the 2015 Telluride Bluegrass Festival and performed at Beyond the Groove Productions’ Music on the Green in 2019. Denise Mongan of Beyond the Groove Productions has been a big fan of Ellis for years and was elated when it was announced he would be producing the record and touring with Jamestown Revival.
"I was just thrilled to see this collaboration between two of my favorite musicians and musical groups joining together. It was such a surprise to me. I couldn't believe it," Mongan said.
According to Clay, the song "Northbound" on the new album was written about the journey headed north from Texas to play Telluride Blues & Brews. They even wrote a verse about Telluride. Unfortunately, the verse didn't make it on the album because they felt the song needed to be trimmed. The verse went, “Coming into Telluride; you see airplanes off the mountainside; touching down just to turn around and go.”
Clay hinted about the possibility of playing that verse during Friday night's show. Chance recalled the first time they played at Blues & Brews.
“Walking down Main Street, I was in awe of the beauty. I'll never get tired of the view when riding the gondola down from Mountain Village into town,” Chance said.
Now in their mid-30s, “Young Man” serves as a reflection on Clay and Chance's journey over the past 10 years. The title song embodies the essence of the whole album and follows the journey that the two friends have been on since the band's inception.
"I think it's primarily in the time we've had at home and being able to look back on our career and the adventures we've had and ask ourselves, do I still relate to that person? That's the impetus for the song ‘Young Man,’” said Chance.
"Ten years time and a wiser mind; It seems his world has changed; Knowing somehow what I didn't know then; Would I still have done it the same," goes the song, “Young Man.”
The album is quiet and reflective but poignant. “Young Man” addresses questions Clay and Chance have asked themselves as they have taken a second to look back at the road they've taken not just as musicians but as individuals.
"In the past five to 10 years, I've become a dad. My wife and I have had two kids that pretty much changed the center of my universe and gave me a lot of perspective about the way I think about my dad and my mom," Clay said.
The album ties together its message with the song "Old Man Looking Back." The song is written from the perspective of a parent, Clay said.
"You realize I'm just learning too; Just a young man wearing an old man's shoes," sings the duo.
Just like the young man, the old man looking back is still on the journey. The road is ongoing, no matter how many years may have passed.
"(The album) is looking at the long bumpy road that we call life and an examination of our journey thus far, and the journeys we hope to continue. ‘Young Man’ is a little bit ironic because inside we feel like we're 20 years old, but we're not 20 years old anymore. And so, what part of that is still with us? And what part of that is not?" Clay said.
In addition to the record's emphasis on lyrical songwriting, “Young Man” is unique in that it is the first Jamestown Revival album not self-produced. It was produced by Ellis and Josh Block at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, Texas. The soft tones and melodies on the record are then accentuated by the fiddle player Ross Holmes, who is also accompanying Jamestown Revival on tour.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Robert Ellis will kick off the night at 8 p.m., followed by Mipso at 8:30 p.m., and then Jamestown Revival at 9:30 p.m.
All attendees must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the show and show a valid ID and proof of vaccination. Club Red will continue to follow county COVID protocol mandates. Masks are required.
For tickets and more information, visit clubredtelluride.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.