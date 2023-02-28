Head over to the Wilkinson Public Library Thursday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. for the annual One Book, One Canyon community read with award-winning, best-selling science writer David Quammen, who will be talking about and signing his new book, “Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus.”
Get a free copy of the book while supplies last when you sign up at telluridelibrary.org/events.
“Big thanks to Friends of the Library for making this event possible with their financial support, as well the Telluride Science Research Center for partnering with us to get the word out,” the library said in a recent news release.
A National Book Award finalist, “Breathless” tells the story of the worldwide scientific race to decipher the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, trace its source and make possible the vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic — a “luminous, passionate account of the defining crisis of our time,” as the New York Times put it.
“Breathless” is a “gripping” but “clear-eyed analysis” of SARs-CoV-2 and its fierce journey through the human population, as seen by the scientists who study its origin, its ever-changing nature, and its capacity to kill us, The Atlantic and Time claim, respectively.
Quammen expertly shows how strange new viruses emerge from animals into humans as we disrupt wild ecosystems and how those viruses adapt to their human hosts, sometimes causing global catastrophe. In his book, he explains why this coronavirus will probably be a “forever virus,” destined to circulate among humans and bedevil us endlessly, in one variant form or another. As scientists labor to catch it, comprehend it and control it with their high-tech tools and methods, the virus finds ways of escape.
Based on interviews with nearly 100 scientists, including leading virologists in China and around the world, Quammen outlines that infectious disease experts saw this pandemic coming; some scientists, for more than two decades, warned that “the next big one” would be caused by a changeable new virus — very possibly a coronavirus — but such warnings were ignored for political or economic reasons; and the precise origins of this virus may not be known for years, but some clues are compelling, and some suppositions can be dismissed
Written by “one of our finest explainers of the natural world for decades,” as Chicago Tribune put it, this “compelling and terrifying,” in the words of the New York Times account, is an unparalleled look inside the frantic international race to understand and control SARS-CoV-2 and what it might mean for the next potential global health crisis.
“Anyone who is offering evidence or logic to show that this virus is the virus that was created by Darwinian natural selection in the wild and spilled into humans," Quammen recently said in an Arizona Public Media interview. "This is not something that happens only occasionally, only rarely. Those bullets are flying past our heads every time and only occasionally does one actually hit us."
“Breathless” is his second book on the worldwide spread of infectious diseases. Other Quammen titles include “Breathless,” “The Tangled Tree,” “The Song of the Dodo,” “The Reluctant Mr. Darwin” and “Spillover,” a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and recipient of the Premio Letterario Merck in Rome. He has written for The New Yorker, Harper’s Magazine, The Atlantic, National Geographic and Outside, among other magazines, and is a three-time winner of the National Magazine Award. Quammen shares a home in Bozeman, Montana, with his wife, Betsy Gaines Quammen, author of “American Zion,” and with two Russian wolfhounds, a cross-eyed cat and a rescue python. Visit him at DavidQuammen.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.